Ayden, NC

Lots of fun at Ayden Color Run

By The Standard
 3 days ago

AYDEN — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce’s first Color Bomb Business Fun Run drew a full slate of runners and walkers and was colorful fun for all participants, the chamber’s director said.

The event was held Saturday, Sept. 17, and featured vendors, music and a 5k route through downtown Ayden with three “bombing” stations where volunteers covered participants in colored chalk.

Fifty people signed up to participate and more helped at bombing stations and the after party on West Avenue, which featured vendors and entertainment.

“The run was meant to connect the community to the Ayden Chamber and to showcase Ayden,” Chamber Executive Director Bailey Harris said.

“Everyone had a great time! I’m not sure who had the most fun, the runners/walkers or the volunteers. We have had nothing but positive feedback and requests to host the run again next year,” she said.

The organization will discuss the possibility of making the Color Bomb an annual event, Harris said.

Snow Hill, NC
www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580

