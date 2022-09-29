ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board pans Old Tar-Vernon White rezoning

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
 3 days ago

WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Planning and Zoning Board voted against a request to rezone nearly 14 acres of land at the intersection of Old Tar and Vernon White Road after several residents spoke against the proposal at the Sept. 19 meeting.

The three parcels currently are zoned residential (R-15) and the proposal to change the zoning to general business (GB) would have allowed for a wide range of commercial activities on the property.

Planning Director Bryan Jones said that the planning staff supported the proposed rezoning because it is “generally compatible with the future development and trends in the surrounding area.”

He also said that the N.C. DOT’s Old Tar Road widening project, scheduled to begin in 2025, will make the area a desirable location for commercial use. He also said the property will not be suitable for residential development because it will not accessible from the north due to the widening project or from the west due to a required 50 feet vegetated buffer.

“One of the big things that we talk about for residential development is interconnectivity with other subdivisions,” Jones said. “We already don’t have that capability. So, when we start talking about a residential development on this property, it becomes problematic because it really doesn’t fit in with the way the town likes to see it done.”

The site is across from the Canterbury subdivision and adjacent to several other residential developments. During the public comments, residents living in neighboring areas voiced concerns about an increase in traffic to the area which they said is already congested. Many also were worried about potential noise and light pollution.

“Sometimes it takes me about five minutes to go across the street to get my mail,” one resident said. “Vernon White is just that busy. We know that with the widening, it’s going to get busier. If you put commercial businesses in there, it’s going to be a lot busier.”

“I’m all for using our space wisely. If this space really can’t be used for anything but commercial, I would think it would be wise if we could delay moving it to commercial until we at least have the roads and the infrastructure in place that could handle the increased traffic,” a resident of the Cedar Ridge neighborhood said.

Another said they moved to the area because they enjoyed the “country feel of the town,” and didn’t want to lose their view of the field in their backyard.

After hearing the public comments, a motion to against recommending the request for approval was passed in a 6-2 vote. The Town Council gets final say. It is scheduled to hold a public hearing regarding the request at its Nov. 14 meeting.

