West Greene receives Go Outside Grant

SNOW HILL — West Greene Elementary School has been awarded an $8,880 grant to encourage students to spend more of their school day outside.

Principal Phil Cook announced the school received the North Carolina Schools Go Outside Grant from the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council at the Sept. 26 Board of Education meeting.

In a recorded message, Cook said the funds will be used to create an outdoor learning environment that will allow students and staff to engage outside throughout the school year.

The school will use the funds to build a shelter with a waterproof whiteboard, he said. "We believe this will help our students continue to stay engaged throughout the whole day.”

In other business Superintendent Frank Creech recognized Greene County Intermediate teacher Rachel Bass for her induction into the next class of the East Carolina University College of Education's Educators Hall of Fame.

The Educators Hall of Fame was founded in 1999 to permanently acknowledge education professionals and associations who have made distinguished contributions to the field of education.

“Ms. Vass began teaching with us in 2017 at Snow Hill Primary, where she served EC students with adaptive needs, and currently she teaches at Greene County Intermediate supporting students in the EC general curriculum ... This is a huge accomplishment for any educator, but especially for one who is just getting started in your career,” said Creech.

The board of education will meet again on Oct. 17.