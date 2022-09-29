GEC celebrates 10 years keeping Greene clean

Greene Early College is celebrating its 10th year working with N.C. Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program. To mark the commitment, more than 40 students combed the shoulders and ditches on Middle School Road on Friday, Sept. 23, to collect litter.

This was the first of four yearly cleanups — three more cleanups will be scheduled throughout the year. The recent cleanup marked the 41st, covering 61.5 miles over the 10-year period.

The Department of Transportation recently recognized GEC’s participation in this statewide initiative by presenting the school with a plaque and 10-year commemorative stars to attach to the official road sign.

Interest in this project began in response to the tornado on April 16, 2011, which completely destroyed the county’s only middle school. GEC English teacher Natasha Martin applied in September 2012 to DOT for the 1.2 mile road to be adopted by GEC.

Although it is a short stretch of road, it is historically significant to Greene County. In addition, when schools are in session, more than 1,200 students travel the stretch to either the middle school or the intermediate school on a daily basis.

As a side note, the same tornado destroyed GEC’s first community service project: the moving and restoration of the Walstonburg train depot. It had been moved to the Sports Complex in Snow Hill. Students had spent hours repairing the building. Unfortunately, the depot was flattened by the 2011 tornado.

The community is grateful for the untiring commitment by GEC and Natasha Martin to help keep Greene County clean.