ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

GEC celebrates 10 years keeping Greene clean

By Special to the Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TWo6_0iEkxee000

Greene Early College is celebrating its 10th year working with N.C. Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program. To mark the commitment, more than 40 students combed the shoulders and ditches on Middle School Road on Friday, Sept. 23, to collect litter.

This was the first of four yearly cleanups — three more cleanups will be scheduled throughout the year. The recent cleanup marked the 41st, covering 61.5 miles over the 10-year period.

The Department of Transportation recently recognized GEC’s participation in this statewide initiative by presenting the school with a plaque and 10-year commemorative stars to attach to the official road sign.

Interest in this project began in response to the tornado on April 16, 2011, which completely destroyed the county’s only middle school. GEC English teacher Natasha Martin applied in September 2012 to DOT for the 1.2 mile road to be adopted by GEC.

Although it is a short stretch of road, it is historically significant to Greene County. In addition, when schools are in session, more than 1,200 students travel the stretch to either the middle school or the intermediate school on a daily basis.

As a side note, the same tornado destroyed GEC’s first community service project: the moving and restoration of the Walstonburg train depot. It had been moved to the Sports Complex in Snow Hill. Students had spent hours repairing the building. Unfortunately, the depot was flattened by the 2011 tornado.

The community is grateful for the untiring commitment by GEC and Natasha Martin to help keep Greene County clean.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Highway Requires Temporary Closure

A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
Greene County, NC
Education
City
Snow Hill, NC
neusenews.com

Roadblocks did not stop LCC Truck Driver Training grad from hitting the road

What seemed like one roadblock after another, Shawn Cooper of Kinston was determined to complete his educational goals at Lenoir Community College. He just needed a little motivation to stay on track. The 26-year-old was unemployed when he connected with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program, but he...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston’s ‘Welcome Home’ initiative helping restore the area

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lending a hand to restore homes and clean up areas of Kinston is the goal of the ‘Welcome Home’ initiative. “A meaningful impact to our community. We start to talk about the cleanup, how we restore homes, and trying to help folks in our community, especially those that need it most,” […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

22 ECU Health nurses recognized among ‘Great 100 Nurses of NC’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession.  Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Greene Early College#Dot#The Sports Complex
WITN

Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tarp giveaway held in Pitt County to fight against litter

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Transfer Station set out to give away roughly 100 tarps Wednesday to help ensure the safest form of transportation for items being taken there. Unintentional litter occurs when litter is not properly secured when being taken to transfer stations to help eliminate...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Yordandys ‘Jay’ Bastardo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “A platform for good” is a phrase you might have heard associated with a group of restaurants in Greenville. That’s because the owner, Yordandys “Jay” Bastardo, believes the restaurants are not just about feeding people who are hungry but helping those in need. Bastardo owns three restaurants, including Harvey’s in Greenville. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
sportstravelmagazine.com

Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need

Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Magistrate chosen as Magistrate of the Year

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their facebook page:. Sheriff Ingram and our entire Office offer our Congratulations to Lenoir County Magistrate Wayne Dawson for being chosen as the North Carolina Magistrate of the Year. Magistrate Dawson was given this award today by NC Supreme Court...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
352
Followers
577
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy