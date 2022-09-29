Greene commissioners hear paramedic program update

SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Commissioners heard a report on the Paramedic Education Program at their Sept. 19 meeting.

County manager Kyle DeHaven explained that the program was created as an opportunity for the county’s current staff to become paramedics. DeHaven reported that two of the eight people the program began with have achieved paramedic certification and work for the county.

“This program afforded the opportunity of our own employees to grow their careers, so I think it was a success," he said.

"Maybe not as numerically as one would like, but I do believe it afforded the opportunity for career growth and that’s really all I had for the success of the Pandemic Education Program.”

The program remains open for current employees to enroll, he said.

Other actions:

The board approved a budget amendment to account for the revenue and expenditures of the Farmer’s Market renovation project. The project will cost $84,312 and will be funded with a Tobacco Trust Fund Grant of $56,000 and $28,312 from the fund balance.

The board will meet again on Monday, Oct. 3.