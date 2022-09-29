Today’s Games

Related
Special Thursday Night Huddle Edition: Week 6
NORFOLK, Va. — The Game Of The Week at Landstown saw Jason Williams throw 5 touchdowns for Salem in their 63-6 win over the Eagles. Meanwhile at Indian River, Oscar Smith had their closest district game in years. Down 17-13 at the half, the Tiger's offense didn't score in the second half, but a fumble six was enough to pull out a 2 point win over their rivals.
Sacred Heart The Latest To Beat Norfolk State
The first half of Saturday afternoon's matchup between Sacred Heart and Norfolk State was a competitive back-and-forth affair. The post Sacred Heart The Latest To Beat Norfolk State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun
Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Pharrell Announces Mighty Dream, a Multi-Day Forum
Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams announced his multi-day forum, MIGHTY DREAM. “Mighty Dream will foster the power of conversation, connection and forward thinking leaders to create an environment that will truly accelerate change. We live in a world where we so desperately need the tools to come together to forge strong relationships and inspire the next generation of leaders. I am so excited to host this incredibly special event and wholeheartedly believe that we can create some mighty change together.” - Pharrell Williams.
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on Facebook despite the new law […] The post Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New health practice coming to Roanoke Island
A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
Tickets go on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets are on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum. The Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing a new multi-day event to Norfolk. The forum kicks off on November 1-3 this year. The Mighty Dream Forum will happen near the Neon District. The goal of the event...
Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport News
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after they say a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon.
USS Gerald R. Ford set to embark on first deployment
The Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is first in a series of a new class of carriers. It faced a series of challenges getting ready to deploy, but Navy leaders say it is now ready to go.
Steeple falls off church, other significant damage to Oceanfront
Crews are currently on the scene after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach Friday evening.
One dead following vehicle fire on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
The driver was the only person in the car.
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
