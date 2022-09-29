Today’s Games

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

By David Gough
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

COLLEGE

Football

Elizabeth City State at Johnson C. Smith, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Riverside-Martin at Perquimans, 6:30 p.m.

First Flight at Camden, 7 p.m.

Pasquotank at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Hertford County, 7 p.m.

Manteo at Currituck, 7 p.m.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

