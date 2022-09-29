ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC, Vice Lead 2022 News Emmy Award Winners

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x07P3_0iEkxFlx00

ABC and Vice tied with the most wins, at 8 each, on night one as the news portion of the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were handed out at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour” was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.  The award was presented by Robert MacNeil, co-creator and former co-anchor of the NewsHour.

“Tonight’s Emmy winners exemplify broadcast journalism at its best, reporting that values fact over fiction, accountability over advocacy, and that champions the advance of truth in the interest of the communities we all serve”, said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS . “America has never needed its journalists more than today. We congratulate tonight’s honorees and thank them for the indispensable service they provide to our nation.”

Here’s a rundown of Night 1 winners:

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS PROGRAM

“CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST

Rachel Scott (ABC)

OUTSTANDING LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

NBC News Specials: January 6 Attack on the Capitol (NBC)

OUTSTANDING EDITED BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

“Vice News Tonight” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir: “The Climate Crisis” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

Vice News Tonight: “Yemen: The Forgotten War” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

ABC News Soul of a Nation: “Miss Lucille” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

20/20: “The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

The Lead with Jake Tapper; “9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage” (CNN)

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

Vice News Tonight: “A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

“How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person” (The New York Times)

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

Frontline and BBC Arabic: “Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL

“The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute” (CNN)

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS SPECIAL

60 Minutes: “9/11: The FDNY” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Meet the Press: “Schools, America & Race” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING NEWS ANALYSIS: EDITORIAL AND OPINION

The New York Times Opinion Video: “Blue States, You’re the Problem” (The New York Times)

AND

The New York Times Opinion Video: “Humanity Has Not Yet Failed (Featuring Greta Thunberg)” (The New York Times)

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW

The New York Times DealBook Summit: “One-on-One with Adam Neumann” (The New York Times)

OUTSTANDING EDITED INTERVIEW

20/20: “Escape from a House of Horror” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY OR ENVIRONMENTAL COVERAGE

CNN Special Report: “Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food” (CNN)

AND

“Unlivable Oasis” (ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias)

AND

World News Tonight: “Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING HEALTH OR MEDICAL COVERAGE

Vice News Tonight: “Aging, Inc.” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE OR ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE

The New York Times Presents: “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” (FX)

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS, CONSUMER OR ECONOMIC COVERAGE

Frontline and The New York Times: “Boeing’s Fatal Flaw” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE COVERAGE

“Get Away from the Target – Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard” (The Outlaw Ocean Project and The Guardian)

BEST NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

“How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person” (The New York Times)

BEST NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

“Return of the Taliban: A Vice News Special Report” (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING NEWS PROGRAM IN SPANISH

“Noticiero Univision” (Univision)

OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST IN SPANISH LANGUAGE MEDIA

Vanessa Hauc (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN SPANISH

Noticiero Telemundo: “Enero 6 – Asalto a la Democracia” (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM IN SPANISH

Aquí y Ahora/Univision Investiga: “La oscura luz del mundo” (Univision)

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Vice News Tonight: “Después de la tormenta” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS

20/20: “Escape from a House of Horror” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: NEWS

“Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide” (CNN)

AND

Vice News: “The Shockwave” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: NEWS

“ABC News Soul of a Nation” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM: NEWS

“Return of the Taliban: A Vice News Special Report” (Showtime)

AND

Vice News Tonight: “Inside the Battle for Jerusalem” (Vice)

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION: NEWS

CNN Digital (CNN)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Today: “Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL NEWS STORY: SPOT OR BREAKING NEWS

“Battleground Salt Lake” (KSL 5, Salt Lake City)

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL NEWS STORY: INVESTIGATIVE REPORT

“My Name Is Anjanette Young” (WBBM 2, Chicago)

43rd News & Documentary Emmy® Awards Nominations

Breakdown by Network, Show, Program or Segment

ABC 8

Vice 8

CNN 5

The New York Times 5

CBS 3

NBC 3

PBS 2

Showtime 2

Telemundo 2

Univision 2

FX 1

The Outlaw Ocean Project and The Guardian 1

ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias 1

KSL-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) 1

WBBM-TV (Chicago, IL) 1

