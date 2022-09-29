A new report labels Mexico as the world's deadliest spot for environmental activists

Read full article on original website
Venezuela frees seven Americans as part of the largest prisoner swap under Biden
WASHINGTON — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions. The...
People in Cuba protest over the island-wide blackout caused by Hurricane Ian
HAVANA — The power outage caused by Hurricane Ian has prompted protests in the streets of Cuba's capital as several hundred people demanded restoration of electricity more than two days after a blackout hit the entire island. An Associated Press journalist saw about 400 people gathered Thursday night in...
Brazilians go to the polls, with Lula tipped to beat Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits incumbent President Jair...
Brazil's election could determine the fate of the Amazon after record deforestation
HUMAITÁ, Brazil — Dorival Costa has no qualms about scorching the earth. The 70-year-old farmer in the Brazilian Amazon has just set fire to 5 acres of rainforest that he will convert into cattle pasture. Torching the jungle is illegal but as Costa moves through his plot, clearing away charred underbrush with a machete, he just shrugs.
What you need to know about Brazil's presidential election
RIO DE JANEIRO — This Sunday's election in Brazil will be one of the most-watched in Latin America, as two polar ideological opposites fight for the presidency in the world's fourth-largest democracy. On the right is current President Jair Bolsonaro, a brash nationalist widely criticized for escalating destruction of...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast; reaches Category 4 strength
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 4 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, and its maximum sustained winds were up to 130 mph (215 kph) by early Sunday, […]
A stampede at a soccer match has killed at least 125 people in Indonesia
MALANG, Indonesia — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Over 25 deaths as packed tractor wagon overturns in India
LUCKNOW, India — A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond in northern India, killing 26 people, most of them women and children, officials said Sunday. The wagon was carrying around 40 people returning from a ceremony at a nearby local Hindu...
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
Threats to water and biodiversity are linked. A new U.S. envoy role tackles them both
The U.S. has a new diplomat tasked with combating threats to plants, animals and water worldwide. It's the first time the State Department is linking the issues of biodiversity and water in one role. "The loss of nature and rising water insecurity are global health threats that must be confronted...
Gunfire erupts in Burkina Faso a day after the second coup in nine months
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Gunshots rang out Saturday in Burkina Faso's capital amid signs of lingering tensions a day after a group of military officers overthrew the man who had seized power in a coup only nine months earlier. Roads remained blocked off in Ouagadougou, where a helicopter could...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea's weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said...
