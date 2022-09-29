ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
BBC

Cost of living: Energy bills rise but help cushions blow

Energy prices rose for millions of households on Saturday, but the increase has been cushioned by a government cap on the cost per unit. It stepped in after an 80% increase in domestic gas and electricity bills was earmarked for the first half of winter. A typical annual bill has...
BBC

Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'

Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future. Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break. Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
BBC

Energy prices: Thousands in NI buy top-ups before costs rise

Tens of thousands of people in Northern Ireland rushed to purchase energy top-ups before big prices rises kicked in. Substantial increases in the cost of electricity and gas from some suppliers came into effect on Saturday. SSE Airtricity, Electric Ireland and Click Ireland all put their electricity price up by...
The Guardian

British Steel owner reportedly asking for urgent financial help from government

The owner of British Steel, the UK’s second-biggest steel producer, is understood to be seeking an urgent package of financial support from the government. Jingye Group, which bought the company out of insolvency just two years ago, has told ministers that its two blastfurnaces are unlikely to remain feasible unless the Scunthorpe-headquartered company is granted financial aid, Sky News has reported.
BBC

Coventry City of Culture trust defends asking for £1m loan

Coventry City of Culture Trust has defended its application for a £1m loan from the local council. Chief executive Martin Sutherland said the trust had not overspent but was facing "short-term cash flow" problems and the loan would be repaid. Coventry was the 2021 UK City of Culture and...
BBC

Tax cut pledges a huge gamble, nations' finance ministers warn

Ministers in the devolved UK nations have written to the chancellor seeking an urgent meeting to discuss "reversing the damaging effects of the UK government's tax proposals". The letter claimed the UK mini-budget was "a huge gamble on public finances". It has been signed by Scottish Deputy First Minister John...
The Guardian

UK is only G7 country with smaller economy than before Covid-19

A weaker than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has left the UK as the only G7 country with a smaller economy than in early 2020, according to official figures likely to further undermine the government’s tax-cutting measures. Before the prime minister and chancellor’s meeting with the head of...
The Independent

‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons

Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
BBC

Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told

Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
BBC

Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'

New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
CoinDesk

Crypto Is Quietly Thriving in Sub-Saharan Africa: Chainalysis Report

Small retail payments in Sub-Saharan Africa are powering exceptional crypto adoption and usage, with the region conducting the world’s highest proportion (80%) of crypto retail payments of less than $1,000, according to a report by blockchain data firm Chainalysis. The report also highlights how peer-to-peer transactions are more common...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford

A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
BBC

Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out

More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
BBC

Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland

Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
BBC

Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years

A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
