BBC
Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis
While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
BBC
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
BBC
Cost of living: Energy bills rise but help cushions blow
Energy prices rose for millions of households on Saturday, but the increase has been cushioned by a government cap on the cost per unit. It stepped in after an 80% increase in domestic gas and electricity bills was earmarked for the first half of winter. A typical annual bill has...
BBC
Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'
Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future. Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break. Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
BBC
Energy prices: Thousands in NI buy top-ups before costs rise
Tens of thousands of people in Northern Ireland rushed to purchase energy top-ups before big prices rises kicked in. Substantial increases in the cost of electricity and gas from some suppliers came into effect on Saturday. SSE Airtricity, Electric Ireland and Click Ireland all put their electricity price up by...
British Steel owner reportedly asking for urgent financial help from government
The owner of British Steel, the UK’s second-biggest steel producer, is understood to be seeking an urgent package of financial support from the government. Jingye Group, which bought the company out of insolvency just two years ago, has told ministers that its two blastfurnaces are unlikely to remain feasible unless the Scunthorpe-headquartered company is granted financial aid, Sky News has reported.
Several states are sending out inflation relief checks, but some economists say they could further fuel rising prices
Washington CNN — Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation. In California, for example, about 23 million qualifying taxpayers are expected to...
BBC
Coventry City of Culture trust defends asking for £1m loan
Coventry City of Culture Trust has defended its application for a £1m loan from the local council. Chief executive Martin Sutherland said the trust had not overspent but was facing "short-term cash flow" problems and the loan would be repaid. Coventry was the 2021 UK City of Culture and...
BBC
Tax cut pledges a huge gamble, nations' finance ministers warn
Ministers in the devolved UK nations have written to the chancellor seeking an urgent meeting to discuss "reversing the damaging effects of the UK government's tax proposals". The letter claimed the UK mini-budget was "a huge gamble on public finances". It has been signed by Scottish Deputy First Minister John...
UK is only G7 country with smaller economy than before Covid-19
A weaker than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has left the UK as the only G7 country with a smaller economy than in early 2020, according to official figures likely to further undermine the government’s tax-cutting measures. Before the prime minister and chancellor’s meeting with the head of...
‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons
Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
Mark Carney accuses Truss government of undermining Bank of England
Former governor’s comments come after central bank forced into £65bn intervention to avert financial crisis
U.K.・
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
BBC
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
U.K.・
CoinDesk
Crypto Is Quietly Thriving in Sub-Saharan Africa: Chainalysis Report
Small retail payments in Sub-Saharan Africa are powering exceptional crypto adoption and usage, with the region conducting the world’s highest proportion (80%) of crypto retail payments of less than $1,000, according to a report by blockchain data firm Chainalysis. The report also highlights how peer-to-peer transactions are more common...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford
A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
BBC
Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out
More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
BBC
Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland
Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
ECB's Rehn warns against excessive energy expenditure
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Long-term debt of more than one third of euro area countries is under serious threat, European Central Bank policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Thursday.
