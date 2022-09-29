ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for another riveting episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. In this episode, the guys discuss the Jets' passing game, the Ravens' backfield, D.J. Moore's lack of production and a whole lot more.

01:55 NEWS / Zach Wilson starting week 4 vs. PIT

06:05 NEWS / Jameis Winston & Chris Olave

08:10 NEWS / Praise for Ravens RB Justice Hill

10:55 NEWS / Keenan Allen expected back for week 4

14:00 Baker Mayfield & D.J. Moore

21:30 KC offense

26:00 Mobile QBs

28:55 Raiders & Jaguars

33:20 RBs with 80%+ of team snaps

40:10 Dameon Pierce

43:00 Worst pass defenses in the NFL

46:00 Jacoby Brissett & David Njoku

50:20 Worst rush defenses in the NFL

52:00 Top 10 targets per routes run

52:45 CeeDee Lamb

55:30 TNF Preview: Dolphins at Bengals

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
NFL
NFL on TV Week 4: Game schedule, networks, stats, live updates and storylines

The NFL's Week 4 Sunday slate of games starts a few hours earlier than normal with the league's international series kicking off with Vikings-Saints from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. In the traditional 1 p.m. ET window markets without a regional game will see Josh Allen's Bills visit Lamar Jackson's Ravens on CBS and an NFC East tilt between the visiting Commanders and Cowboys on FOX.
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Rule? NFL, NFLPA reportedly working on change preventing players' return after 'instability'

The conversation dominating the NFL following Tua Tagovailoa's concussion during "Thursday Night Football" appears to be leading to a rule change. The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to agree to a new in-game protocol forbidding any players to return to a game if they demonstrate "instability," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The rule could reportedly go into effect as soon as Week 5.
NFL
Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by...
NFL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

