ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Captiva, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
County
Lee County, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Nhc#Captiva Islands
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

More than 2.5 million Florida students have missed school during Hurricane Ian

Millions of K-12 students missed school this week in Florida, as nearly every public school district in the state closed its buildings during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. At least 55 of Florida's 67 public school districts closed for at least one day, according to the state's department of education, district websites and social media. The districts that remained open were largely in the state's panhandle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How to prepare for and stay safe during a power outage

Hurricane Ian has left large swaths of Florida underwater and in darkness, with some 2.6 million homes and businesses out of power as of midday Thursday. Three-fourths of those outages are concentrated across the seven counties closest to where the storm came ashore, with the hardest-hit coastal counties of Lee and Charlotte "basically off the grid at this point," as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put it at a morning briefing. About 90% of the region is without power. (Read below for tips on staying safe when the power goes out — and for using portable generators safely.)
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: President Carter's 98th birthday; Ian changes course; Rivian plant updates

Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, professor of political science, University of West Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Hurricane Ian seems to have nearly missed Georgia. But it brought a pause...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy