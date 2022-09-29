Read full article on original website
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it will likely regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Ian is expected to...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina's coast under a hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina, flooding beaches and roads
Hurricane Ian is creating chaos along the South Carolina shore, where it made landfall south of Georgetown as a Category 1 storm Friday afternoon. The town is about 60 miles northeast of Charleston. As it arrived, Ian was flooding beach areas and residential neighborhoods with storm surges and massive rainfall,...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging a hospital from above and below and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. One of...
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
Climate change makes storms like Ian more common
Hurricane Ian was just shy of a Category 5 hurricane when it barreled into Florida. The wind was strong enough to destroy homes, and relentless storm surge and rain flooded entire neighborhoods in a matter of hours. Storms like Ian are more likely because of human-caused climate change. Heat is...
More than 2.5 million Florida students have missed school during Hurricane Ian
Millions of K-12 students missed school this week in Florida, as nearly every public school district in the state closed its buildings during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. At least 55 of Florida's 67 public school districts closed for at least one day, according to the state's department of education, district websites and social media. The districts that remained open were largely in the state's panhandle.
Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas. Ahead of Ian's landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, Gov....
GPB News updates on Hurricane Ian
— Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, 4:43 p.m.:. In shipping news, the Georgia Ports Authority said it would continue operations at the Port of Savannah through 6-P-M Thursday. Meanwhile, boats up and down the Ga. coast were being tied down to secure them to docks. Shrimper Wyn Gale is on the...
How to prepare for and stay safe during a power outage
Hurricane Ian has left large swaths of Florida underwater and in darkness, with some 2.6 million homes and businesses out of power as of midday Thursday. Three-fourths of those outages are concentrated across the seven counties closest to where the storm came ashore, with the hardest-hit coastal counties of Lee and Charlotte "basically off the grid at this point," as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put it at a morning briefing. About 90% of the region is without power. (Read below for tips on staying safe when the power goes out — and for using portable generators safely.)
Can the hurricane TV reporters come in now? Please?
When I saw a tree branch fly into The Weather Channel's intrepid anchor Jim Cantore, just as he was struggling to stand up against intense winds reporting from the middle of the storm during Hurricane's Ian's landfall Wednesday, I couldn't help a fleeting, terrible thought:. Maybe now they'll stop doing...
GPB morning headlines for September 30, 2022
Hurricane Ian is moving through the Atlantic Ocean, headed towards the coast of South Carolina. Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency department will close October 14th, two weeks before the hospital is set to close on November 1st. Former President Jimmy Carter turns 98 tomorrow. Tagged as:. GPB morning headlines...
Political Rewind: President Carter's 98th birthday; Ian changes course; Rivian plant updates
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, professor of political science, University of West Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Hurricane Ian seems to have nearly missed Georgia. But it brought a pause...
As hurricanes put Puerto Rico's government to the test, neighbors keep each other fed
On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane María, the worst natural disaster to strike Puerto Rico in modern history, made landfall on the island as a Category 4 storm. This year, a few days before that storm's fifth anniversary, Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico, striking the island's southern and western coasts hardest.
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
Georgians with disabilities quiz statewide candidates on labor issues, waiver access
As he spoke into the microphone, Carmine Vera posed a question that may be unusual at any other candidate forum: What is your position on the practice of paying people like him below minimum wage?. Vera elevated an issue that is on the mind of many people with disabilities ahead...
Vacant stores will become homes more easily under new California laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They've become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing...
