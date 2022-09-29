ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”
Daily Briefing — Sept. 30, 2022: China, USA advance to the World Cup Final after colossally different matches

Happy Friday! Welcome to The Next’s Daily Briefing, featuring the daily Watch List and the World Cup Recap. The final day of the 2022 FIBA women’s World Cup is finally here, following two semi-final matches that could not have been more different. After the USA took Canada to the moon and back on a massive 40-point win, China and Australia played the most contentious match of the World Cup so far. China came out victorious, with an enormous performance from Han Xu, among others, to thank for it. The Next’s Scott Mammoser brings you the scene from after the semi-final matches, continuing our coverage of the World Cup.
US Open Titles, Czech Dominance Earns September Spotlight

The last major of the year always provides many of September's highlights, and this month is no exception, with three Americans capturing doubles titles in New York. But 13 other notable performances occurred away from the US Open's spotlight, with the Czech Republic taking center stage by producing five champions: one on the WTA Tour and four on the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour.
