Campaign finance deadline today in California

Candidates and organizations involved in California’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 29, 2022. The general election will take place in California on November 8, 2022.

What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in California?

Want to review the campaign finance data in California so far? Click here to explore the data on Transparency USA.

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.