URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...The Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York, and much. of Vermont away from the Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to...

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO