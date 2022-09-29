Read full article on original website
Related
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
SYDNEY — (AP) — The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's basketball World Cup.
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
RELATED PEOPLE
I flew on the world's 4th longest flight in a 'Skycouch' — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey
Air New Zealand is revolutionizing long-haul travel by offering unique sleep options in economy, like its Skycouch, which lets passengers lie flat.
174 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years
IN THIS ARTICLE
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”
thenexthoops.com
Daily Briefing — Sept. 30, 2022: China, USA advance to the World Cup Final after colossally different matches
Happy Friday! Welcome to The Next’s Daily Briefing, featuring the daily Watch List and the World Cup Recap. The final day of the 2022 FIBA women’s World Cup is finally here, following two semi-final matches that could not have been more different. After the USA took Canada to the moon and back on a massive 40-point win, China and Australia played the most contentious match of the World Cup so far. China came out victorious, with an enormous performance from Han Xu, among others, to thank for it. The Next’s Scott Mammoser brings you the scene from after the semi-final matches, continuing our coverage of the World Cup.
RCD Mallorca v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of how to watch Barcelona's La Liga clash with RCD Mallorca on Saturday as Xavi's team try to overtake Real Madrid at the top of the table.
tennisrecruiting.net
US Open Titles, Czech Dominance Earns September Spotlight
The last major of the year always provides many of September's highlights, and this month is no exception, with three Americans capturing doubles titles in New York. But 13 other notable performances occurred away from the US Open's spotlight, with the Czech Republic taking center stage by producing five champions: one on the WTA Tour and four on the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Butter, garage doors and SUVs: Why shortages remain common 2½ years into the pandemic
What, exactly, is the ‘bullwhip effect’?
BBC
World Cup 2022: Chile and Peru appeal against Fifa decision on Ecuador’s Byron Castillo
Chile and Peru have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Fifa rulings on the eligibility of Ecuador's Byron Castillo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has asked for Ecuador be excluded from the World Cup and be replaced by Peru. Chile's football association has asked Cas to rule...
Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect.
Comments / 0