SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”

BASKETBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO