Florida State

wjhl.com

Remnants of Ian pushing into the area, heavy rain tonight

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for remnants of Hurricane Ian moving across the area tonight with the heaviest rain moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The low will be 51 degrees with a chance of rain of 50%. Early Saturday morning and through Sunday our area will...
Blue Ridge, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
Florida State
BlueRidgeLife

Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
cbs19news

Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
WAVY News 10

Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads after storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. As communities start to clean up after the storm Saturday, the number of outages continue to fluctuate, with...
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WDBJ7.com

Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...

