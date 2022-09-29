Read full article on original website
StormTracker8: Wind and rain return today
Ian is inland, rain tonight and windy. Tornado Watch to our SE until 10 pm
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
wjhl.com
Remnants of Ian pushing into the area, heavy rain tonight
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for remnants of Hurricane Ian moving across the area tonight with the heaviest rain moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The low will be 51 degrees with a chance of rain of 50%. Early Saturday morning and through Sunday our area will...
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Ian’s remnants will soon return bringing strong winds, rain, and tidal flooding
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday night and Happy October! We caught a nice lull in Ian’s remnant activity today, but soon we’ll be dealing with Ian’s remnants once again. Ian’s remnants will get pushed east the next few days, right over Hampton Roads. That...
Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
cbs19news
Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
Virginia Department of Transportation prepares for severe weather and offers warnings to drivers
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District crews are prepared to respond to any severe weather emergencies throughout the weekend as the remainder of Tropical Storm Ian reaches Virginia.
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
WAVY News 10
Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads after storm
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. As communities start to clean up after the storm Saturday, the number of outages continue to fluctuate, with...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WDBJ7.com
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
13newsnow.com
Ian very close to second landfall at South Carolina coast, winds picking up in Virginia
Ian is getting very close to a second landfall on the South Carolina coast. It's still technically a Category 1 hurricane, but it's expected to weaken moving north.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
WSLS
More than 20,000 without power across the region as Ian remnants move through
Va. – 1:45 p.m. Update Saturday. More than 36,000 are now left without power. See below for an updated breakdown. Check with your power company to see when power is expected to be restored. 8:00 a.m. Update Saturday from Chris Michaels. Lynchburg and Southside were the hardest-hit areas in...
How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian
Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
