Sandy Modell has written a book about “MURDER & CORRUPTION IN FLORIDA”. On March 20, 2016, my unarmed son, Ryan, was shot and killed. After two separate investigations, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has determined it to be a murder. The state attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, Amira Fox, refuses to file charges but refuses to explain her decision. An Associated Press reporter remarked that in 30+ years of reporting, this is the only time he’s ever seen a state attorney unwilling or unable to explain a charging decision. Former prosecutors, countless legal experts, a former state attorney, and a myriad of experienced journalists have reviewed the case, and they all see a murder. Amira Fox is the only one that doesn’t see a crime. The story that follows is the explanation for the corruption and self-dealing behind that decision. It’s a hard story for the father of a homicide victim to write, but I believe it’s the path to justice for Ryan.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO