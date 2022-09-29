Read full article on original website
Relief and rescue continue after hurricane Ian for Lehigh Acres￼
1. Members of the National Guard distribute relief packages to southwest Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ANNOTATION: Hundreds of southwest Floridians lined up for relief packages in Lehigh Acres after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. 3. A member of the National Guard walks through the lines of...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Essential information for SWFL residents
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Hurricane Ian made landfall as Category 4 150 mph winds
Bands of wind and rain continue to batter the west coast of Florida even as Hurricane Ian moves inland, knocking down power lines, cell phone towers and cutting electricity to more than a million residents.. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, about 20 miles south of Fort Myers, at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Florida gas tax holiday to go into effect Saturday
Saturday marks the beginning of Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis sought from the Legislature to save consumers some cash at a time of high prices — and a month before voters decide whether to re-elect him to office. State lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Insurance companies are blocked from dropping property coverage for 60 days
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida’s Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other...
Tornado WatchBeginning: 2022-09-27T21:14:00Ending: 2022-09-29T09:00:00New Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 1009 IN. EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BONITA SPRINGS,. CAPE CORAL, FORT MYERS, LEHIGH ACRES, NORTH FORT MYERS,. PLACID LAKES, PORT CHARLOTTE, PUNTA GORDA, AND SEBRING.
Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert
SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
Remembering Those with Disabilities Before, During and After the Hurricane
In an appeal to the public as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, an advocate for persons with disabilities urged everyone to consider checking in with neighbors, friends or family members who may benefit from a helping hand. Mandy Bianchi, executive director of the group Ability1st, wrote a column in the...
Tampa Bay region 5-10 Foot Storm Surge FL Will Feel Effect Tuesday
As Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico and making its way to the Sunshine State, some Floridians could start feeling the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday night. State and local officials are worried about up to a foot of rain falling in some...
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
Gov DeSantis in Ft Myers
Sheriff Carmine Marceno is briefing with Governor Ron DeSantis at the National Guard donation site at Fleamasters Fleamarket. Sheriff Marceno handed out boxes of food to residents.
