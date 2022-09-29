ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Essential information for SWFL residents

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
ENVIRONMENT
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert

SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help

President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information

Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information. In an effort to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled the following survey to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Tropical Storm Watch issued for the Florida Keys

The hurricane tracking team continues to track the movement of Tropical Storm Ian as it crosses the Caribbean Sea. As of 5 p.m. Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is generating maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with gusts at 60 mph. The storm’s movement is being pegged at 12 mph toward the west-northwest, swirling just more than 200 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman Island.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

MURDER & CORRUPTION IN FLORIDA

Sandy Modell has written a book about “MURDER & CORRUPTION IN FLORIDA”. On March 20, 2016, my unarmed son, Ryan, was shot and killed. After two separate investigations, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has determined it to be a murder. The state attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, Amira Fox, refuses to file charges but refuses to explain her decision. An Associated Press reporter remarked that in 30+ years of reporting, this is the only time he’s ever seen a state attorney unwilling or unable to explain a charging decision. Former prosecutors, countless legal experts, a former state attorney, and a myriad of experienced journalists have reviewed the case, and they all see a murder. Amira Fox is the only one that doesn’t see a crime. The story that follows is the explanation for the corruption and self-dealing behind that decision. It’s a hard story for the father of a homicide victim to write, but I believe it’s the path to justice for Ryan.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Political theater at its worse

Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
