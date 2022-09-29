ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
yovenice.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street. Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
Canyon News

Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria

MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
brentwoodnewsla.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
CBS LA

Man stabbed, found unconscious in Downtown LA near Fashion District

A man was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City News Service.The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a male and female. Both were eventually taken into custody by LAPD.The identity of the MAN has not been announced.
pasadenanow.com

Two-Alarm Blaze Prompts Evacuation at Upscale Pasadena Restaurant Thursday

A dinnertime kitchen fire sent diners scurrying for safety at a popular Pasadena steakhouse Thursday evening. There were no injuries. Arriving Pasadena Fire department units called to Alexander’s Steakhouse at 111 N. Los Robles Ave. at 6:04 p.m. encountered heavy smoke, according to City spokesperson Lisa Derderian. The firefighters...
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
WEHOville.com

Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire

The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
KTLA.com

How to order one of the best breakfast burritos ever

Cofax Coffee has partnered with Langer’s Deli for a match made in heaven. For a limited time, fans across the country can get a taste of what Los Angeles foodies regard as the best breakfast burrito ever via the web-based food delivering service Locale. Available exclusively for ordering on...
beverlypress.com

Dome shines over golden triangle in Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills boasts one of the most iconic city halls in the world, with a distinctive H-shaped building and nine-story tower topped by a blue, green and gold tiled dome. Designed by Beverly Hills architects Harry G. Koerner and William J. Gage in the Spanish Revival-style, the...
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
