18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
BREAKING: Long Beach Food Truck Owners Victorious After Protesting New Street Signs Banning Them From Setting Up at The Pike
Food truck owners in Long Beach came together Friday morning and marched to city hall to protest the parking restrictions placed on Shoreline Drive. A lively street where these food trucks have been serving food to their community for over four years. This followed a Zoom meeting they had Thursday...
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
yovenice.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica
Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street. Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
Tastea Adding Three New Locations in Los Angeles
The company will soon serve tea in Torrance, City of Industry, and Silver Lake
Canyon News
Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria
MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
Zinc Cafe & Market opens across from the long established Zinque on Melrose.
Zinc Cafe & Market has opened its doors on the corner of Westbourne and Melrose at the former location of Le Pain Quotidien. This has no relation to the Zinque restaurant that has established a great reputation across the street and one block over. It’s the third location and the...
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Man stabbed, found unconscious in Downtown LA near Fashion District
A man was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City News Service.The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a male and female. Both were eventually taken into custody by LAPD.The identity of the MAN has not been announced.
pasadenanow.com
Two-Alarm Blaze Prompts Evacuation at Upscale Pasadena Restaurant Thursday
A dinnertime kitchen fire sent diners scurrying for safety at a popular Pasadena steakhouse Thursday evening. There were no injuries. Arriving Pasadena Fire department units called to Alexander’s Steakhouse at 111 N. Los Robles Ave. at 6:04 p.m. encountered heavy smoke, according to City spokesperson Lisa Derderian. The firefighters...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire
The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
KTLA.com
How to order one of the best breakfast burritos ever
Cofax Coffee has partnered with Langer’s Deli for a match made in heaven. For a limited time, fans across the country can get a taste of what Los Angeles foodies regard as the best breakfast burrito ever via the web-based food delivering service Locale. Available exclusively for ordering on...
beverlypress.com
Dome shines over golden triangle in Beverly Hills
The city of Beverly Hills boasts one of the most iconic city halls in the world, with a distinctive H-shaped building and nine-story tower topped by a blue, green and gold tiled dome. Designed by Beverly Hills architects Harry G. Koerner and William J. Gage in the Spanish Revival-style, the...
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach
Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
