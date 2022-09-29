Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt ended Seth Rollins’ ‘The Beast Slayer’ character in WWE
Before he was “Freakin'” – a moniker he isn’t particularly enthralled with – and before he was the Monday Night Messiah of RAW, Seth Rollins was “The Beast Slayer” of WWE. He was riding high on a series of big victories, including winning a pair of championship victories against Brock Lesnar, and was acting as a hero atop the blue brand. With Roman Reigns gone and The Shield dissolved thanks to a heel turn by Dean Ambrose, Rollins made waves as a galavanting babyface who was a favorite of kids, older fans, and his peers alike.
