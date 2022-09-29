Read full article on original website
Ukrainian advance brings city of Sloviansk back to life
Buses are running again and the market is crowded after the liberation of strategic Lyman nearby
KEYT
Latvia’s centrists are predicted to win national vote
HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country’s ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
KEYT
Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Polls opened in Bosnia on Sunday for a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country’s political leaders. The election includes races for various levels of government. Bosnians of all ethnic stripes say they want representatives who will improve the economy and maintain peace. But the sectarian post-war system of governance leaves the pragmatic, reform-minded people in the country with little incentive to vote. The low turnout has historically benefited the divisive, tribal leaders. The election is held amid growing fears that Russia, through its Serb allies, might attempt to reignite the conflict in Bosnia to deflect attention from its campaign in Ukraine.
KEYT
Nigerians mark independence anniversary ahead of key poll
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians are celebrating the 62nd anniversary of their independence as presidential candidates wrangle for votes ahead of the country’s general elections in February next year. In a message broadcast nationwide Saturday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the country’s economic and security hardships but assured his compatriots that “your resilience and patience would not be in vain.” Despite being Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria’s growth has been slowed down by years of bad governance, corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s resources. Buhari said Nigeria has recorded progress in key sectors but that “we are not yet at our destination.”
Ukraine declares full control of Lyman after Russian forces pull out
Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Ukraine has “fully cleared” Russian forces from the key eastern city of Lyman, a day after Moscow admitted its troops had pulled out after they were encircled. In a short video clip on his Telegram channel, Zelenskiy thanked serving Ukrainian troops for liberating Lyman. “As...
KEYT
Montenegro bans entry to 28 foreigners for ‘malign’ activity
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A day after it expelled six Russian diplomats, Montenegro has revoked residence and banned entry into the country to 28 foreign citizens it accuses of exerting “malign influence” in the interest of unidentified foreign services. The move was part of “continued and coordinated” activities, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday, offering no further detail. Media and officials said the group included a former ambassador in Montenegro of neighboring Serbia. The six Russian diplomats were asked Thursday to leave the country over “breaches of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” Russia in response closed down its consular services in Montenegro.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
KEYT
Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. Six days, six prizes, new faces from around the globe added to the world’s most elite roster of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday with the medicine award, followed by daily announcements: physics on Tuesday, chemistry Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10. Each prize is worth 10 million kronor (nearly $900,000).
KEYT
Bulgarians hold fourth election in 18 months amid turmoil
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member. It’s the fourth such election in 18 months. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local. First exit poll results will be announced after polls close at 8 p.m. and preliminary results are expected on Monday. Surveys ahead of the vote suggest that up to eight parties could muster the 4% threshold to enter a fragmented parliament where populist and pro-Russia groups could increase their representation. Many Bulgarians share pro-Russian sentiments, which provides a fertile soil for the aggressive Kremlin propaganda in the Balkan country.
KEYT
Pakistan launches anti-harassment hotline for trans people
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched a special hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect their rights and save them from discrimination and harassment. Salman Sufi, an adviser to the prime minister, tweeted on Friday that the hotline was live and connected to top police officers and the Ministry of Human Rights. Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered.
It’s not impossible that Putin could use nuclear weapons, Austin says
“There are no checks on Mr. Putin,” he said.
KEYT
UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says an 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Baquer Namazi’s departure Saturday. He says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is grateful that Namazi could leave following the U.N. chief’s appeals to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Dujarric says the secretary-general is also pleased that Namazi’s son, Siamak Namazi, has been released from detention. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison on what the U.S. and U.N. say were trumped-up spying charges.
KEYT
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
Pardis Sabeti Dedicates Her TIME100 Impact Award to Mahsa Amini and the Protesters in Iran
Dr. Pardis Sabeti's acceptance speech at the TIME100 Impact Awards in Singapore focused on Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by Iran's morality police.
KEYT
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by hackers from military and police security institutions in several Latin American countries. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the breach Friday and Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The 10 terabytes of data taken also include emails from the militaries in El Salvador, Peru and Colombia, as well as El Salvador’s National Police. The Mexico hack appeared to be the largest. The group responsible calls itself Guacamaya.
King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit
King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne
KEYT
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait have chosen to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member assembly, were seen as a vote for change amid a prolonged period of gridlock. The Cabinet is appointed by the royal family, while the 50-member assembly is democratically elected and more independent than similar bodies across the region. Following Thursday’s vote, the new assembly will include 27 new members, around a dozen of whom served in previous assemblies.
KEYT
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine. He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. It provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, and to help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.
KEYT
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Kurdish exiles back Iran protests but deny organizing them
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Iran has accused Kurdish opposition groups in exile of orchestrating the wave of protests across the country over the past two weeks. But Kurdish activists say the government is just trying to scapegoat them to distract from the domestic anger fueling the unrest. Protests have spread to 40 cities around Iran, sparked by the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman after she was arrested in Tehran by morality police for wearing her headscarf improperly. Multiple Iranian Kurdish groups operate from neighboring northern Iraq and have close ties to the Kurdish majority regions of western Iran — but they say their reach is limited.
