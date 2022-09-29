Read full article on original website
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister says people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some arriving asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. But she acknowledged on Tuesday that a legal challenge means it’s unlikely anyone will be deported to the east African country this year. Under a deal signed in April, Britain planned to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda for the processing of their asylum claims. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than returning to the U.K.=
Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man is suspected of “large-scale smuggling of Eritreans from Africa to the Netherlands.” They said the migrants’ journeys were marked by “brutal violence” and risky sea crossings. Dutch prosecutors said their investigation included cooperation from Italy, Europol, Interpol and the International Criminal Court. The man, whose identity was not released, arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was taken into custody.
Liberia arrests 2 after $100 million of cocaine is seized
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian authorities have arrested two foreign nationals after $100 million of cocaine was seized over the weekend in the West African country. Authorities went to a cold storage facility near the capital’s seaport after receiving a tip from U.S. authorities. There they found 520 kilograms (1,146 pounds) of cocaine that was concealed in a huge consignment of frozen poultry products. The value of the drugs is one-fifth of most of Liberia’s post-war annual budgets since the country returned to normalcy in 2003. Authorities have arrested two suspects from Guinea-Bissau and Lebanon, and are still searching for a Brazilian national and a Portuguese citizen who are on the run.
Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to “fight” on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The meeting lasted about two hours and was secretly recorded...
Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional mediators are stepping up pressure on the country’s new junta. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to hit the country this year will further delay democratic elections and a return to civilian rule. Some of the protesters in the crowd waved Russian flags and called on new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore to get Russian mercenaries to help fight the Islamic insurgency that has engulfed Burkina Faso. The previous coup leader now in exile in Togo had agreed to hold new elections by July 2024.
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst’s upcoming trial. Igor Danchenko is scheduled for trial next week in Alexandria on charges of lying to the FBI. Special Counsel John Durham says Danchenko was a primary source of information for the Trump dossier. The judge ruled Tuesday it would be prejudicial to delve into the most salacious accusation in the dossier _ that Trump engaged in sexual activity with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel. Trump had called the dossier fake news and evidence of a political witch hunt against him.
Drug capo among 16 dead in bloody Ecuador prison riot
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The death toll from a bloody fight among prison inmates has risen to 16. And Ecuadorian authorities say one of the dead was an alleged drug gang boss who had evaded charges in Peru by faking his death during the pandemic. Officials say the number of wounded from clashes among inmates armed with guns and knives at the state prison in Latacunga stands at 43, with two in critical condition. The fighting erupted Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. The drug capo was identified as Leonardo Norero, alias “El Patron.” Officials say he was seized in late May along with weapons, and $7 million in cash.
Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer has testified about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. On Wednesday, Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann. He has pleaded not guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019. Lehrmann faces a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in then-Defense Industry Minister Linda Reynolds’ office while Lehrmann had a more senior role as a ministerial adviser.
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine says that a planned pipeline to export oil is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wine voiced his opposition to the project that’s increasingly controversial over environmental concerns. Wine, 40, a singer and former lawmaker who ran for president in 2021, is the most prominent Ugandan to object to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that has run into headwinds as activists pile pressure on France’s TotalEnergies and its Chinese partner to pull out. The European Union legislature passed a resolution last month urging TotalEnergies to delay work on the pipeline by at least a year, citing rights violations and environmental fears.
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election for Tuesday Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed the Social Democratic minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle in recent weeks due to her role in a pandemic-era decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population. Polls show that the center-left bloc is neck-and-neck with the center-right opposition, which includes parties that want to reduce immigration.
Northeastern University package explosion was a hoax carried out by employee, complaint states
A Northeastern University employee who told police last month he was injured by an exploding package fabricated the story and now faces charges in the hoax, according to a criminal complaint. Jason Duhaime, who was the New Technology Manager and Director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern University, has...
Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday ahead of a tight election on Oct. 30
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic senators urged the Education Department to strengthen regulations against excluding kids from class because of behaviors related to a disability — a practice known as informal removal. Since the pandemic began, parents of kids with disabilities say the practice is on the rise, denying their kids the legal right to an education. Disability rights advocates and legal experts say the removals likely circumvent protections for these children, who are not supposed to be disciplined because of their disability. In a report Tuesday, The Associated Press and The Hechinger Report documented the impact of these informal removals on children and families. In interviews with 20 families in 10 states, parents said they were called repeatedly, sometimes less than an hour into the school day, to pick up their children. Some said they left work so frequently they lost their jobs. The Education Department in May said it intended to strengthen protections for students with disabilities through possible regulatory amendments to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which protects people from being discriminated against based on their disability.
Israeli raid in the West Bank sparks clashes, killing one
DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli army fire as troops raided a village in the occupied West Bank. The ministry says the 21-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head in Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus. Local media reported that an armored convoy surrounded the home of Salman Omran, who posted an unverified video online calling for support as armed Palestinians fired at the soldiers. It was unclear why he was wanted by Israeli forces. The army said it would comment on the incident after the Yom Kippur holiday.
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
