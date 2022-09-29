Read full article on original website
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
UN officials: Energy crisis shouldn’t delay emissions slash
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — United Nations officials say a switch back to coal and other fossil fuels by several countries to weather an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine shouldn’t compromise efforts to curb greenhouse emissions. Sonja Leighton-Kone, a senior official with the United Nations Environment Program said Wednesday that lending a sympathetic ear to the energy “shock” that many countries are experiencing doesn’t mean that the goal of a speedy switch to clean energy can’t be achieved. United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova said suspending the timetable on achieving specific climate change goals whenever an energy crisis arises would mean that they would never be achieved.
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
Poland asks US to host nuclear weapons amid growing fears of Putin’s threats
Request is widely seen as symbolic, as moving nuclear warheads closer to Russia would make them less militarily useful
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine says that a planned pipeline to export oil is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wine voiced his opposition to the project that’s increasingly controversial over environmental concerns. Wine, 40, a singer and former lawmaker who ran for president in 2021, is the most prominent Ugandan to object to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that has run into headwinds as activists pile pressure on France’s TotalEnergies and its Chinese partner to pull out. The European Union legislature passed a resolution last month urging TotalEnergies to delay work on the pipeline by at least a year, citing rights violations and environmental fears.
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election for Tuesday Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed the Social Democratic minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle in recent weeks due to her role in a pandemic-era decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population. Polls show that the center-left bloc is neck-and-neck with the center-right opposition, which includes parties that want to reduce immigration.
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. Cooperation on biofuel between the U.S. and Japan is part of a larger partnership between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in defense, technology and climate change. Japanese officials note the country has room to grow its efforts on green fuels and boosting their use will help attain its carbon neutral goals.
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate immediate and longer-term responses to North Korea’s action bilaterally, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.
White House says Biden’s Saudi trip wasn’t a waste as he lambastes OPEC+’s ‘shortsighted’ decision to cut oil output
President Joe Biden is “disappointed” the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections. The decision by the grouping of major oil producers...
OPEC announces the biggest cut to oil production since the start of the pandemic
OPEC+ said Wednesday that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic, in a move that threatens to push gasoline prices higher just weeks before US midterm elections. The group of major oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia...
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko says hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war” after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. Pavelko says the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. FIFA will pick the host in 2024. Other likely candidates are a four-nation South American bid and a Saudi Arabia-led project involving Egypt.
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister says people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some arriving asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. But she acknowledged on Tuesday that a legal challenge means it’s unlikely anyone will be deported to the east African country this year. Under a deal signed in April, Britain planned to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda for the processing of their asylum claims. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than returning to the U.K.=
UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plans as she tries to convince her Conservative Party that the pain unleashed by her tax-cutting agenda will be worth it. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference with a speech to delegates in the central English city of Birmingham. Many are glum after a four-day gathering that saw policy U-turns from the government and open rebellion from lawmakers. Truss said all change brings disruption, and vowed to stick with her plan to reshape Britain’s economy through tax cuts and deregulation and create “a new Britain for the new era.” But many Tories fear the party is doomed to lose the next national election.
Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man is suspected of “large-scale smuggling of Eritreans from Africa to the Netherlands.” They said the migrants’ journeys were marked by “brutal violence” and risky sea crossings. Dutch prosecutors said their investigation included cooperation from Italy, Europol, Interpol and the International Criminal Court. The man, whose identity was not released, arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was taken into custody.
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That’s according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and Ethiopian sides, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s government has accepted the invitation, national security adviser Redwan Hussein says.
Serbian police detain migrant smugglers, find weapons, money
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian special police have raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary where they found 200 migrants, detained people-smugglers and confiscated weapons and money. The police operation early on Wednesday in Srpski Krstur, by the Tisa river that runs along the border with Hungary, comes just two days after Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed to take joint action to curb an increased influx of migrants into their countries and Europe. Police said in a statement that some of the migrants found in the camp were transferred to the state-run facilities, while some have been taken before the prosecutors to face legal proceedings.
Bus plunges into gorge in India; kills 25 on board
NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus in northern India has plunged into a gorge, killing at least 25 and injuring over a dozen others. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency there were 45 to 50 people on board the bus when it fell Tuesday evening into a gorge in Uttarakhand state. They said all of them were part of a wedding party. Police said they worked alongside the disaster response force and locals to rescue 21 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected. He said rescue operations are still underway. Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
