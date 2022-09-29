ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners and Rangers play to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers (66-88, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 84-70 overall and 40-33 in home games. The Mariners have a 37-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 66-88 overall and 34-43 on the road. The Rangers have gone 36-22 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 19th time this season. The Mariners are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 32 home runs while slugging .455. Marcus Semien is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (arm), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pirates play the Cardinals looking to stop road slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Pirates +178; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Braves look for 100th win this season, host the Mets

New York Mets (98-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (99-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Mets +110; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Rangers enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Texas Rangers (66-91, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-7, 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Phillies face the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (85-73, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-103, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.08 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -247, Nationals +203; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Associated Press

Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-98, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Tigers and Twins play in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (77-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Twins -110 BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Ty France
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Josh Sborz
The Associated Press

Astros and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (86-72, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (103-55, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (14-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -169, Rays +144; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Salinas, Marcinkowski help Earthquakes beat Minnesota United

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — JT Marcinkowski delivered a two-save shutout while Shea Salinas scored in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday. Salinas put the Earthquakes (8-15-10) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 52nd minute. The Earthquakes also got one goal from Benjamin Kikanovic. The Earthquakes outshot United (13-14-6) 18-15, with six shots on goal to two for United.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Angels rally to beat Rangers 3-2 after Suarez perfect thru 6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez fell short in his bid for a perfect game, but Livan Soto made sure that he would still get a win. The Angels left-hander lost his chance at perfection and the lead in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers, but Soto drove in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame as Los Angeles rallied for a 3-2 victory Saturday night. “He had a focus about him today that I’m not sure I’ve seen,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said of Suarez. It was the second time in three nights that an Angels pitcher had not allowed a hit through six innings. Shohei Ohtani carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against Oakland before it was broken up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
The Associated Press

Behind the stripes: What 3 NHL officials enjoy off the ice

It has been almost three decades since the NHL took the names off the back of officials’ jerseys and replaced them with numbers. Since then, with the notable exception of Wes McCauley with his popular, flamboyant calls, most referees and linesmen generally fly under the radar and don’t mind the relative anonymity.
NHL
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. He has 2,211 RBIs, three behind Babe Ruth for the second-most in major league history. “It’s really hard to even really fathom because how long that would take for any individual to to do that,” Dickerson said. “It’s amazing. I don’t think anybody can really comprehend it unless you played with him every single year and watched it. I don’t think you can really put it in words.” Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. After going 2 for 5 for the Twins on Thursday in their loss to the Chicago White Sox, Arraez pulled ahead of Judge by two points — when rounding up — in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147, Judge is at .3134 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088. The Yankees have seven games left, with six each for the Twins and Red Sox.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Britton's season over, TJ surgery comeback out of time

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton’s season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees. New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Britton was removed after throwing a tiebreaking wild pitch in Friday’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore, an outing that lasted just nine pitches. The two-time All-Star had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 8, 2021, and made eight minor league injury rehabilitation appearances starting Aug. 24 and three big league appearances beginning Sept. 24. He threw 36 pitches to nine batters with a 13.50 ERA, six walks and one strikeout. “Kind of running out of time here and having a little bit of fatigue last night, it’s like one of those things, you don’t want to power through that and reach for more and then do some damage as you’re coming back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday. “He’s in a good spot heading into the offseason.”
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. The Cardinals went on to win 2-1. Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old righty the 456th different pitcher he’s homered against. The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting No. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Pujols had gone 10 at-bats without a home run after two starts and one pinch-hit appearance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Hasal earns shutout, Gauld scores as Whitecaps defeat Austin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Hasal delivered a five-save shutout while Ryan Gauld scored in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-0 victory over Austin on Saturday night. Ryan Gauld’s goal put the Whitecaps (12-14-7) up for good at 1-0 in the seventh minute. Pedro Vite got an assist on the goal. The Whitecaps also got one goal from Lucas Cavallini. Austin (16-10-7) outshot the Whitecaps 13-8, with five shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy