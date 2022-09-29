ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99

By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
The Spun

Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday

Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
Larry Brown Sports

Boxer Luis Quinones dies 5 days after losing fight

Boxer Luis Quinones died Thursday night at the age of 25, five days after losing a bout in Colombia. Quinones was knocked out by Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla on Saturday. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after being knocked out. He underwent brain surgery and a craniectomy for a subdural hematoma.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
PWMania

WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton

WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO

Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match

By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero and Keyshawn Davis Have Verbal Sparring Session on Social Media

By Vince Dwriter: Recently, fans of the sweet science have been witnessing more confrontations between boxers on social media, as opposed to inside of the squared circle. In the latest edition of social media beef, outspoken Mayweather Promotions lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero traded shots with the undefeated rising star Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis.
worldboxingnews.net

Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses

Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently. However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present. How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?. Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn: I’m going to be hitting Eubank Jr “from all angles”

By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn is vowing to hit Chris Eubank Jr from every angle on October 8th in their headliner on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) says he doesn’t care about the mind games that Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is playing by trying to create the impression that he’s not training hard and is eating junk food.
The Spun

Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney Favors Ryan Garcia Over Gervonta Davis

With both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis continuing their curse-filled war of words, the two appear anxious to settle their long-standing rivalry in the ring. Once the loquacious budding star disposed of Javier Fortuna via sixth-round stoppage during their July showdown, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) looked directly into the lens of the camera before calling Davis out. Unamused by his persistent need to challenge him in the public eye, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has met Garcia’s ambitious callouts with his own verbal threats.
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis

Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Inoki: In Memoriam, 1943-2022

The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.Antonio Inoki (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Wrestlers and officials prepare soup noodles for homeless people at Shinjuku Central park in central Tokyo on December 28, 2009. The Inoki Genome Federation, led by Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, supplied soup noodles to more than 500 homeless persons.Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (STR/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)11
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Would Welcome An Anthony Joshua Showdown: "He Gets Bashed Up"

After becoming the first man to stop Joseph Parker in his tracks, Joe Joyce believes that he should be viewed as an elite-level fighter. In addition to his now elevated standing, Joyce, courtesy of his victory over Parker this past weekend, is now perched in the number one position in the WBO sanctioning body.
The Spun

Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure

It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
