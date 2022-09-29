ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Julie Allemand
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Han Xu
Person
Cayla George
AFP

At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
FIFA
WTNH.com

Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums

TOKYO (AP) — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. After all, the nation known for Nintendo games, Lexus sportscars and other gadgetry galore also loves the fax machine and the traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures.
CHINA
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit cruises in Estonia

No. 1 seed and home favorite Anett Kontaveit cruised into the Tallinn Open quarterfinals in Estonia on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic. Kontaveit converted seven of her 13 break points during the 68-minute match. Up next is Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, who...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Semis#Womens#Serbia#Canadians#Kia Nurse#Asian
The Associated Press

Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”
BASKETBALL
WTNH.com

Poland adds pregnancy to patients’ medical data

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A new regulation that came into force in Poland Saturday requiring pregnancy information to be uploaded to the national digital system has raised concerns among women’s organizations that it could be another means for the conservative government to control women’s lives. Women’s groups...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thenexthoops.com

Daily Briefing — Sept. 30, 2022: China, USA advance to the World Cup Final after colossally different matches

Happy Friday! Welcome to The Next’s Daily Briefing, featuring the daily Watch List and the World Cup Recap. The final day of the 2022 FIBA women’s World Cup is finally here, following two semi-final matches that could not have been more different. After the USA took Canada to the moon and back on a massive 40-point win, China and Australia played the most contentious match of the World Cup so far. China came out victorious, with an enormous performance from Han Xu, among others, to thank for it. The Next’s Scott Mammoser brings you the scene from after the semi-final matches, continuing our coverage of the World Cup.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
WTNH.com

Amid rising seas, island nations push for legal protections

APIA, Samoa (AP) — When and if an island nation fully submerges due to rising seas, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens?. This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their existence. “Climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
WTNH.com

3 million children may miss a semester in flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said Thursday, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by climate change. Unprecedented deluges since mid-June have affected more than 33 million people, inundated millions of acres of...
EDUCATION
WTNH.com

State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday’s attack hid among worshippers near...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy