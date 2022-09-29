ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs in Florida as North Carolina reports first storm fatalities

Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in Florida after one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. decimated several towns on the state's southwest coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Those winds pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico ashore, flooding homes and washing away roads needed to access the beachfront locales.
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian FEMA assistance: How Florida homeowners can apply for help

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida residents and homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assistance to help cover temporary housing, basic home repairs, or other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The following counties are eligible:. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Hardee. Hillsborough. Lee. Manatee.
fox35orlando.com

Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm

T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
fox35orlando.com

The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues

This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Baby squirrel saved after Hurricane Ian rips through Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A baby flying squirrel was saved after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida causing major damage. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the newborn flying squirrel was displaced by Hurricane Ian. Commander Jennifer Nawrocki is caring for the baby squirrel until it can be delivered to rehabilitation...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
FLORIDA STATE

