Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs in Florida as North Carolina reports first storm fatalities
Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in Florida after one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. decimated several towns on the state's southwest coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Those winds pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico ashore, flooding homes and washing away roads needed to access the beachfront locales.
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises as Florida begins recovery from catastrophic storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After traveling Thursday to Southwest Florida to get a glimpse of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis described the impact on Lee County’s Sanibel Island as "destruction," with people who didn’t evacuate being rescued by air and part of a causeway to the mainland knocked out.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
Hurricane Ian FEMA assistance: How Florida homeowners can apply for help
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida residents and homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assistance to help cover temporary housing, basic home repairs, or other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The following counties are eligible:. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Hardee. Hillsborough. Lee. Manatee.
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm
T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues
This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
Baby squirrel saved after Hurricane Ian rips through Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A baby flying squirrel was saved after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida causing major damage. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the newborn flying squirrel was displaced by Hurricane Ian. Commander Jennifer Nawrocki is caring for the baby squirrel until it can be delivered to rehabilitation...
Hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida with record flooding, dangerous rip currents
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian will continue to impact Florida long after its departure, primarily through record flooding along rivers and streams and dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic Coast. "We've still got swell coming in from Hurricane Ian, which is now made landfall in South Carolina," said FOX...
Hurricane Ian: Wild video shows National Guardsmen pushing truck through Florida floodwaters
SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX flew over southwestern Florida to survey the path of destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian and captured wild video of multiple National Guardsmen trying to navigate through floodwaters. In the video, the group of seven are seen pushing their vehicle down the heavily flooded Sarasota, Florida,...
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
Have Florida airports opened after Hurricane Ian? Here is what passengers need to know
Airports in Florida are slowly beginning to open again for commercial flights following Hurricane Ian. If you're looking to fly in or out of Orlando, Tampa Bay, or Daytona Beach, here is what passengers need to know. Is Orlando International Airport open?. Orlando International Airport MCO) re-opened on Friday, Sept....
