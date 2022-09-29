Read full article on original website
Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate...
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
⚾ Ramírez homers as Guardians rally past KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians' 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth...
⚾ Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
🏈 Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom
TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
Police arrest second Kan. suspect after shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a second suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Kansas set to send aid to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Police recover $157,000 taken from senior citizen in scam
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a scam reported good news for a victim on Wednesday. According to Kansas City Police, someone stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a senior citizen and detectives in the agency's Economic Crimes Section went to work. They traced a crime that began years ago.
