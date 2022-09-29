ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

⚾ Ramírez homers as Guardians rally past KC

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians' 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth...
🏈 Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom

TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
Police arrest second Kan. suspect after shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a second suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Police recover $157,000 taken from senior citizen in scam

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a scam reported good news for a victim on Wednesday. According to Kansas City Police, someone stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a senior citizen and detectives in the agency's Economic Crimes Section went to work. They traced a crime that began years ago.
