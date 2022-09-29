Cloudy start, late day showers

Watching the clouds increase as we head into Friday. Rain chances will trickle in during the evening and increase overnight. Some of the heaviest rain will arrive overnight into Saturday morning. Intermittent showers will plague the weekend forecast — cloudy, breezy and cooler temperatures prevail. Winds gusts 30+mph Saturday and Sunday. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain is expected, with isolated locations picking up a little more. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool through the next 7 days with sunshine finally breaking through on Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Occasional rain. High near 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

