ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL set for South Bank takeover to launch London Games ahead Vikings vs Saints

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kr0YF_0iEkqqEx00

The NFL is set for a London Games takeover on the South Bank with the Super Bowl trophy on display and former players set to meet fans.

The NFL will provide a fan experience on 1 October to celebrate the start of the 2022 International Games.

And fans will have the opportunity to take part in NFL training activities and meet former players, including Jason Bell , Osi Umenyiora , Jack Crawford and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints cheerleaders will provide performances ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while there is a NFL Super Bowl Gallery exhibition, including the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy and various Super Bowl rings from past champions.

With four locations on the South Bank; Bernie Spain Gardens, Riverside Slice, Observation Point and the OXO Tower Gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPQPI_0iEkqqEx00

NFL UK General Manager, Henry Hodgson said, “Being able to showcase the best of the NFL and American Football just ahead of our games here in London is an opportunity to continue to grow our following in the capital and give people a chance to experience the NFL.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans and those new to the sport to our South Bank events and bring people closer to the game we love.”

The one-day event will open at 10am on Saturday 1 October, and finishes at 6pm, with no tickets required and all festivities free to experience for all ages.

For more information visit here or follow NFL UK on Twitter and Instagram

NFL London Games 2022

  • Sunday 2 October, 2:30pm: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Sunday 9 October, 2:30pm: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Sunday 30 October, 2:30pm: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium

The first of three 2022 NFL London Games begins on Sunday, October 2 with Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints live on Sky Sports NFL from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, coverage starts from 1.30pm.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers

Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs Saints: Experts make their Week 4 picks

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in London and will do so without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be missing the game on Sunday morning due to varying injuries while the Vikings will likely only be missing Andrew Booth Jr. and even though Za’Darius Smith is questionable, he is likely to play on Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Russell Wilson’s ‘uncomfortable’ ad for Subway becomes hilarious meme: ‘This is painful’

Russell Wilson has become the latest subject of a viral meme after the NFL star shared his cringeworthy collaboration with Subway.Back in May, the Denver Broncos quarterback posted a cringeworthy video promoting his newest creation – the “Dangerwich” – with the American sandwich chain. Now, the clip has resurfaced this week as social media users poke fun at the football star for his awkward silences and delayed delivery.“Hey, you want to split this Subway sandwich? It’s my signature sandwich,” Wilson begins the ad. “It’s called the dangerwich and its daaangerously good.”“Be careful, though. It’s spicy,” he said in a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Titans vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

With the month of September all but concluded and Week 4 of the NFL season has officially arrived, a pair of AFC South rivals will go head-to-head to try and catapult themselves up the division standings as the Tennessee Titans meet up with the Indianapolis Colts for the first time this year. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Titans-Colts prediction and pick will be revealed.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osi Umenyiora
Person
Vince Lombardi
NBC Sports

NFL QBs with most Super Bowl wins: Where does Tom Brady rank ahead of Super Bowl 2023?

Getting to the Super Bowl is a challenge in itself and winning is another uphill battle. However, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who already owns a myriad of post season records, made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and extended his record of Super Bowl wins to 7. No other quarterback has appeared in more than 5 Super Bowls, let alone claimed over 4 rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second with 4. See below for the complete list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins and additional information on how to watch the big game.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: Revisiting Legendary 2010 AFC Championship

Back in 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the league. The team finished the regular season with a 12-4 record which helped them claim the top spot in the AFC North division. The defense looked elite, allowing the fewest points per game that season with 14.5. There were huge playoff aspirations for this group, and after overcoming the rival Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, Pittsburgh was on the verge of a Super Bowl birth. Only one team stood in their way, the New York Jets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL London schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV channels to watch International Series games

The NFL's International Series is back for a 15th season in 2022 with a set of five games, three of which will take place in London. Since the International Series began in 2007, 31 of the NFL's 32 teams have taken the field in another country, with games played in London and Mexico City. The 2022 International Series is a groundbreaking one as Germany will host its first-ever NFL game and the Packers will become the final NFL team to make their international debut when they face the Giants in London.
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy