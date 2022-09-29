ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have ‘fixed energy crisis’, claims minister

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have “fixed this energy crisis”, a Treasury minister has claimed despite rising household bills and fears about long-term support for businesses.

Chris Philip, secretary to the Treasury, said the government had taken “decisive” action on the crisis with the £2,500 cap on annual average household energy bills over the next two years.

“He and the prime minister working together have fixed this energy crisis for families,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

Mr Philip added: “We would have had energy bills of £6,000 – they intervened to stop that … I think families up and down the country would be pleased because they’ve got a prime minister and a chancellor who have taken urgent, decisive action.”

The minister insisted that Ms Truss would not reverse her economic strategy and refused to for the current crisis – despite Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget sparking turmoil in the markets, as investors bet against the pound and dump government bonds.

Mr Philp appeared to blame Russia for rising interest rates, arguing that they were going up around the world “and that’s in response to the inflation, global inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

Labour has called for a recall of parliament, while some angry Tory MPs have suggested Ms Truss would have to sack Mr Kwarteng. Asked if the chancellor should quit, Mr Philp replied: “No, I don’t think he should.”

He added: “I’m not going to get into this post-facto raking over … I am certainly not going to apologise for having an energy intervention which is protecting every single household in this country.”

Amid fears of a major return to austerity, Mr Philp also confirmed that government departments have been asked to stick to existing spending limits – despite rising inflation – and be asked to make efficiency savings.

“The efficiency and prioritisation exercise is designed to firstly make absolutely sure we stick to those spending limits and secondly make sure that we are prioritising expenditure, not on anything that is wasteful,” the Treasury minister said.

TUC union leader Frances O’Grady told The Independent it would be an “act of national vandalism” if the government imposes austerity measures on the NHS and other public services to calm the turmoil.

Mr Philp argued on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “iron discipline” on public spending would not necessarily lead to austerity.

“If we can get economic growth going, which is our intention, it will lead to wages going up and lead to new and better jobs being created and will ultimately pay the taxes that fund public services like health, the NHS and so on,” he said.

The minister has also said the government may not hike benefits in line with the rising inflation. Previous chancellor Rishi Sunak had committed to uprate benefits based on September’s rate of inflation in April 2023.

Told by LBC host Nick Ferrari to “stop treating my listeners like fools” by trying to blame Russia for the current crisis, Mr Philp again denied the market turmoil was down to the mini-Budget. He claimed business groups had “strongly welcomed” the chancellor’s statement.

Meanwhile, business groups and fuel poverty campaigners have warned of pain with energy bills ahead, with the cap set to rise from Saturday, 1 October.

The government support package to cap energy bills from October will cost £60bn in the first six months alone, the chancellor announced last week.

The plan to cap average annual household energy bills at £2,500 over two years will cost £31bn in the first six-month period, and the plan to slash businesses’ bills in half for six months will cost around £29bn.

But the End Fuel Poverty Coalition – an umbrella group representing 60 charities – said the mini-Budget had “nothing” to offer in terms of more targeted support for the poorest.

Simon Francis, coalition co-ordinator, said Mr Kwarteng’s announcement had been “especially minimal on the support needed to keep people warm this winter”.

He warned energy bills were still set to increase by 64 per cent compared to last winter when the price cap finally rises this Saturday, 1 October.

Business chiefs said the government had not clarified what would happen to firms when support ends in March. “Six months support is not enough to make plans for the future,” said Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on Ms Truss to give him the power to impose a rent freeze in London, arguing that it would put around £3,000 in the pockets of those facing rent rises and spiralling bills over the next two years.

City Hall figures shared with The Independent show that renters in the capital’s most poorly-insulated homes face paying a premium of almost £1,000.

The Independent

Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil

The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government wants to cut ‘very large welfare state’, says Truss cabinet ally

Liz Truss’s government is considering ways to shrink the size of the welfare state, a key cabinet ally Simon Clarke has suggested.The levelling up secretary said ministers were looking at how to make sure “extremely large” state is aligned to a low-tax economy, as economists and unions warn of major austerity cuts ahead.Mr Clarke said Britons and others in western Europe were living in a “fools’ paradise” in which they enjoy a “very large welfare state” despite sluggish economic productivity.“I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich

Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
INCOME TAX
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Chris Philp
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to skip Conservative party conference

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative Party conference this year, according to reports. The event is taking place just weeks after Mr Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister.Mr Sunak has been keeping a low profile since the leadership race ended and will reportedly miss the Tory Party conference in Birmingham, which will start on Sunday. It is believed the Richmond MP will be in Yorkshire instead. The Sunday Times quoted an ally of Mr Sunak as saying he would give Ms Truss “all the space she needs to own the...
POLITICS
#Energy Crisis#Government Bonds#Treasury#Sky News
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: This is how Birmingham will ‘welcome’ the Tories for their conference

I assume that literally no Conservative Members of Parliament are attending their party conference in Birmingham this week. Not because once the then-cabinet office minister Heather Wheeler once described my city as “godawful” – but instead because they think that their own government is godawful and frankly don’t want to go to a big party full of journalists who will make them answer questions about that.A lot of journalists have been in touch with me as a resident and representative in the city, not – as is usual – for recommendations for good restaurants, but instead to meet up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: On Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Liz Truss gave a Johnsonian masterclass in the unbelievable

There is just one overriding reason why the Conservative Party begins its 2022 conference with a different leader from the year before. And that reason is because its previous leader publicly claimed on many occasions not to have been aware of the existence of a cheese and wine party he personally attended.It’s not merely that similar behaviour adjacent to this was deemed by the Metropolitan Police to have been a criminal offence. That sort of thing you can probably ride out. The problem was that his own MPs calculated that the public had concluded that they could no longer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC

A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans

Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.But Tory chairman Jake Berry warned any Conservative who rebelled in a Commons vote on the plans would be turfed out of the parliamentary party, intensifying a row as the party conference began in Birmingham.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions would rise in line with inflation.The Prime Minister declined to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation, as millions feel the pain of the soaring costs of energy and food.Ms Truss defended plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the nation’s wealthiest as part of her controversial £45 billion package of tax cuts, but did not rule out cuts to public services.She was clear that pensions will rise in line with inflation, saying she has “committed to the...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Allies defend Kwarteng over Champagne reception following mini-budget

Kwasi Kwarteng has been defended by senior Tories as opponents called for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private Champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier on the evening of September 23 where he was said to have been “egged on” to commit to his plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.The following Sunday, in a BBC TV interview, the Chancellor declared there was “more to come”, a...
POLITICS
BBC

Minister Kit Malthouse 'surprised' at market reaction to tax cuts

A cabinet minister has said he was surprised at the market reaction to tax cuts announced in last week's mini-budget. The cuts, funded by increasing government debt, sparked a fall in the value of the pound and a surge in borrowing costs earlier this week. Education Secretary Kit Malthouse said...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication from the government for some of the market chaos which followed chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.But the prime minister vowed to stick by her £45bn tax cut plan – insisting she had made “the right decision” to expand government borrowing to pay for the spree.“I understand their worries about what has happened this week, but I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.The prime minister added: “But I do accept that we should have laid the ground...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The prime minister rejected calls to sack chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46 per cent, 19 points...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet

The Tory Mayor of the West Midlands has rebuked a fellow Conservative for describing Birmingham as a “dump” after he travelled to the city during party conference season.Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), was told to leave and “take anyone with the same views with you” by Andy Street after sharing the remark on Twitter.Mr Grainger later apologised and deleted the post – which had read: “Birmingham is a dump.” – claiming it “was not about the city” and that he had been the victim of a mugging attempt earlier on Saturday.The city is hosting the Conservative...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng admits losing sleep over market chaos he failed to anticipate

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted to losing sleep over the markets’ reaction to his mini-Budget, as he appeared to concede he failed to anticipate the panicked response.Mr Kwarteng also conceded that his mini-Budget had been done “at very high speed”, but said he was “100 per cent convinced that this was the right plan”.The chancellor – who is facing calls for an inquiry into his champagne reception with hedge fund managers – suggested that he and others in government were not good at “reading” market reaction.“It’s very difficult to actually anticipate how markets react to anything, and if politicians...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

