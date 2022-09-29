ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida Joins JAMS in Miami

MIAMI, FL—JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida, to its panel. Mr. Stettin comes to JAMS with over 25 years’ experience providing mediation, arbitration and other ADR services in...
Apartment Therapy

This Jetsetter’s Bright Miami Loft Has a High Joy Ratio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Earlier this year, Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon downsized from a two-bedroom condo to a one-bedroom loft in a downtown Miami high-rise. “Before I even moved in,” she says, “it was clear that I wanted this new place to be my sanctuary, somewhere I could make new and happy memories. I may be here for a while so when I was looking at listings, I kept thinking: ‘Will this be somewhere I’ll enjoy living a decade from now?'”
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
Click10.com

Wrongfully convicted man looking for job, restoration

MIAMI – A man who spent 32 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit is now looking for a job and restoration as a free man. A judge vacated Thomas Raynard James on April 26 for a 1990 robbery and murder in Coconut Grove. Following a...
