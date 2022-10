WASH_Odunze 33 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 10:28. UCLA_Charbonnet 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:54. UCLA_Bobo 12 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 9:50. UCLA_Brown 15 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 8:02. UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 24, 2:29. Third Quarter. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:35. WASH_McMillan 19 pass from Penix (pass failed), 5:40.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO