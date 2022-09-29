Read full article on original website
‘Our Worst Fears Confirmed’: Fiji Politicians and Police React to Meth Report
Fiji’s police commissioner has rejected claims that authorities aren’t doing enough to quell the growing influence of hard drugs in the country, following a VICE World News investigation that shed light on the booming meth trade and the government’s failing “war on drugs.”. When visiting the...
Australia Is In a Housing Crisis. Is It Time For A National Rent Freeze?
In the thick of a housing crisis, Australians are reckoning with record-high rent increases, which on average saw renters pay $3,000 more for shelter last year than they did the year before. Now, the Greens say the government should freeze rents nationwide. According to new analysis commissioned by the party...
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem
A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years."
Trump Threatened Congress With Legal Action Over Impeachment, Book Reveals
Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy when the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against him, and he threatened legal action in response, according to an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. Haberman’s book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking...
Pelosi reportedly resisted Democrats’ effort to impeach Trump on January 6 – as it happened
Intercept says House speaker rejected immediate push to impeach Trump on day of Capitol attack – follow the latest politics news
I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away
Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion
The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?
"I don't think there is a way out." It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the prime minister has not been in charge for a month. But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a...
Putin Accuses West of ‘Satanism’ and Announces Annexations in Terrifying Speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Kremlin today where he announced the annexation of portions of Ukraine in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. In his speech he accused the West of being satanists and said that Russia wants to lead an anti-colonial movement to smash the West. He then formally announced the annexation of territory that Russia invaded and took by force. After the speech was over, the Associated Press reported that Ukraine had officially applied for membership to NATO. U.S. President Biden called the annexation illegitimate, promised to continue to support Ukraine, and announced new sanctions on Russia.
Look at These Photos of Russians Being Sent to Fight in Ukraine
New photographs show older-looking men among those lining up to fight for Russia in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin enlists more men for his ailing war. The men – many of whom have grey hair and wizened faces – were seen mustering in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday, before being bussed away.
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
Meta urged to pay reparations for Facebook’s role in Rohingya genocide
A new report by Amnesty International — providing what it calls a “first-of-its kind, in-depth human rights analysis” of the role played by Meta (aka Facebook) in the atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya in 2017 — has found the tech giant’s contribution to the genocide was not merely that of “a passive and neutral platform” which responded inadequately to a major crisis, as the company has sought to claim, but rather that Facebook’s core business model — behavioral ads — was responsible for actively egging on the hatred for profit.
Tax cut pledges a huge gamble, nations' finance ministers warn
Ministers in the devolved UK nations have written to the chancellor seeking an urgent meeting to discuss "reversing the damaging effects of the UK government's tax proposals". The letter claimed the UK mini-budget was "a huge gamble on public finances". It has been signed by Scottish Deputy First Minister John...
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
U.S. House approves merger antitrust bill giving states more muscle
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would sharply raise fees for antitrust reviews of the biggest mergers and strengthen state attorneys general in antitrust fights.
