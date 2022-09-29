ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Vice

Australia Is In a Housing Crisis. Is It Time For A National Rent Freeze?

In the thick of a housing crisis, Australians are reckoning with record-high rent increases, which on average saw renters pay $3,000 more for shelter last year than they did the year before. Now, the Greens say the government should freeze rents nationwide. According to new analysis commissioned by the party...
HOMELESS
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

Trump Threatened Congress With Legal Action Over Impeachment, Book Reveals

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy when the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against him, and he threatened legal action in response, according to an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. Haberman’s book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking...
POTUS
The Independent

I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
#Corruption#Labor#The New South Wales Icac
The Independent

CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday. On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?” CPAC deleted it, but Twitter remembers.https://t.co/JM1Aa6Qg1f...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?

"I don't think there is a way out." It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the prime minister has not been in charge for a month. But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a...
BUSINESS
Vice

Putin Accuses West of ‘Satanism’ and Announces Annexations in Terrifying Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Kremlin today where he announced the annexation of portions of Ukraine in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. In his speech he accused the West of being satanists and said that Russia wants to lead an anti-colonial movement to smash the West. He then formally announced the annexation of territory that Russia invaded and took by force. After the speech was over, the Associated Press reported that Ukraine had officially applied for membership to NATO. U.S. President Biden called the annexation illegitimate, promised to continue to support Ukraine, and announced new sanctions on Russia.
POLITICS
Country
Australia
Vice

Look at These Photos of Russians Being Sent to Fight in Ukraine

New photographs show older-looking men among those lining up to fight for Russia in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin enlists more men for his ailing war. The men – many of whom have grey hair and wizened faces – were seen mustering in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday, before being bussed away.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
MILITARY
TechCrunch

Meta urged to pay reparations for Facebook’s role in Rohingya genocide

A new report by Amnesty International — providing what it calls a “first-of-its kind, in-depth human rights analysis” of the role played by Meta (aka Facebook) in the atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya in 2017 — has found the tech giant’s contribution to the genocide was not merely that of “a passive and neutral platform” which responded inadequately to a major crisis, as the company has sought to claim, but rather that Facebook’s core business model — behavioral ads — was responsible for actively egging on the hatred for profit.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Tax cut pledges a huge gamble, nations' finance ministers warn

Ministers in the devolved UK nations have written to the chancellor seeking an urgent meeting to discuss "reversing the damaging effects of the UK government's tax proposals". The letter claimed the UK mini-budget was "a huge gamble on public finances". It has been signed by Scottish Deputy First Minister John...
ECONOMY
