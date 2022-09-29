Read full article on original website
Report: Ruben Neves Rejected Liverpool & Manchester United This Summer
Portuguese midfielder, Ruben Neves, rejected attempts from both Liverpool and Manchester United to sign him from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a report.
NBC Sports
Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Early Team News
Early team news for Chelsea ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace.
Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu
Chelsea are interested in adding Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu to their ranks.
BBC
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell
It is becoming a familiar feeling for Liverpool. For the fifth time in seven Premier League games this season the Reds conceded the first goal on Saturday, on this occasion to an energetic and fearless Brighton side looking to impress their new boss Roberto de Zerbi. After winning 16 of...
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
Report: Barcelona To Bid For Manchester United Star Diogo Dalot
Barcelona are expected to make a bid for Manchester United star Diogo Dalot, according to a report.
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
Future For Pep Guardiola Still No Clearer
Pep Guardiola has spent six decorated years at Manchester City since becoming manager in 2016, and with the Spaniard's contract running out in June of next year, Man City fans are beginning to worry this could be his last.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
