Google tries to make iPhone and Android texting less terrible despite Apple’s resistance
Google has been pestering Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to offer a better messaging experience to both Android and iPhone users. But then, the Cupertino giant has no incentive to make iMessage work better with Android—the service acts as an ecosystem lock-in for Apple. With no support from the iPhone maker, Google has been working on fixing some common texting annoyances between iPhone and Android. In February, Google Messages was updated to support iPhone reactions—the company was literally translating iMessage reactions to something recognizable on Android to achieve this. And now, Google is testing allowing Android users to send reactions to texts from iPhone users.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders don't stray far from this year's design
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best phones this year, and Samsung has long been at work on its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Thanks to the publication of some CAD renders, we recently had our first real teases of how both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely look, with those renders hinting at possible design changes for the upcoming phones. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, might end up feeling a lot more familiar, based on what we can see in a set of new renders.
Some Galaxy S22 phones plagued by inability to receive SMS messages
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy today, with the winning combination of top-tier hardware plus frequent updates. Unfortunately, not all software is perfect, and Samsung seems to have run into a little trouble with its September update for the Galaxy S22 series, as customers in the US complain about their phones failing to receive SMS messages several times a day.
How to use your Android phone as a hotspot
There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
5 simple ways to create a burner phone number in seconds
Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.
The best video players on Android in 2022
Video codecs exist for several reasons. Some are better suited for compression purposes, while others are better at DRM, and the list goes on. Many are also defined by the devices they are best suited for. Android natively supports video codec standards, including H.263, H.264 AVC, MPEG-4 SP, and VP8.
How to unblock a number on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Samsung allows you to block contacts on the top Galaxy phones. When things go south with someone, you can block their number on your phone to avoid calls and messages. If you accidentally blocked an unknown number or sorted out differences with your friend or family, you should unblock their number on your Galaxy phone.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro specs leak reveals familiar-looking products
Google is getting ready to release the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 4, alongside some further ecosystem products like the Pixel Watch and potentially a new Nest Wifi router. While Google teased its new smartphone series a lot over the past few months, we haven’t had the chance to get a full overview of the hardware inside the handsets. That’s now changing thanks to prolific leaker Yogesh Brar. His leaks confirm that there might not be too many changes to the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6.
Weekend poll: Do you prefer curved or flat displays on phones?
Believe it or not, it's been over eight years since Samsung unveiled its first smartphone with a curved display: the Galaxy Note Edge. A weird phone with a weirder gimmick, the original Edge only curved on one side, leaving the phone lopsided. Most buyers probably opted to buy the Galaxy Note 4 that year, but Samsung wasn't done with its curved experiment. These days, it's not hard to find curved displays, especially on flagships. That's not to say everyone's a fan, of course — in fact, it's safe to say some users can't stand a sloped screen.
Verizon Pixel 6 owners are getting the September security update after a long wait
It hasn't been a smooth ride for Pixel 6 owners since its arrival last year. Not too long after its official release, Google released and then subsequently pulled the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 flagships. It wasn't until February 2022 that the Pixel 6 series received its first on-time monthly security update. Customers would have hoped that these annoying delays were a thing of the past, but that's still not the case as evidenced by some Pixel 6 owners getting the September 2022 security release more than 10 days after it was originally made available.
Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night
While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
The Pixel Watch’s bezels sure look smaller in Google’s reuploaded teaser video
The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.
Google Photos has corrupted older images for some, claim user reports
Google Photos is an incredible tool to keep your digital memories safe and sound, and there are a lot of tips and tricks to get the most out of it. At least, that’s what you would hope for a service that promises to hold on to your images for you, complete with machine-learning smarts that make it easy to sift through your library. Some people are experiencing some issues with older images uploaded to the service, with digital artifacts ripping through images.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
