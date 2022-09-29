Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best phones this year, and Samsung has long been at work on its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Thanks to the publication of some CAD renders, we recently had our first real teases of how both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely look, with those renders hinting at possible design changes for the upcoming phones. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, might end up feeling a lot more familiar, based on what we can see in a set of new renders.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO