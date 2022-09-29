Read full article on original website
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square
A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
abc27.com
New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Longtime daycare company to open fifth center
A midstate company that has been providing daycare services for four decades plans to open its fifth location. Best Friends Daycare will open the 5,000-square-foot center at 1901 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill.
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
abc27.com
Devil’s Den reopens at Gettysburg after months of renovations
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In March of 2022, Devil’s Den on the Gettysburg Battlefield closed for renovations. On September 30, it reopened. “We put the final touches on it actually just this morning,” said Jason Martz, Communications Specialist for Gettysburg National Military Park. “Folks are interested and have been very interested in finally getting back out here to see the improvements in Devil’s Den and they’ve been waiting eagerly and we’re happy to have them back.”
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Emergency responders see muzzle flash before gunshot hits ambulance in central Pa.
An unknown assailant shot at an ambulance in Lancaster County in the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 24. Northern York County Regional Police are searching for that assailant, reporting nobody was injured. The emergency responders were traveling eastbound on Loucks Roud in Manchester Township when they noticed a vehicle...
Camp Hill ‘bug project’ becomes familiar route through 7th grade for generation of students
Camp Hill Middle School science teacher Chad Gallaher has been teaching what has become a rite of passage for Camp Hill seventh graders for 25 years. “It’s an insect project,” Gallaher said from his science lab in the school, surrounded by this year’s collections, microscopes and other scientific equipment.
Missing Lancaster County man found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: PSP says Donald Mellinger was found and is now safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County man last seen in York County on Friday. Donald Mellinger, 87, of Narvon was last seen at the intersection of Delta...
sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
iheart.com
New Hospital to Offer Virtual ICU Support
(Lancaster, PA) -- The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center expected to open next week will be getting some ICU support from the cloud. Officials with the health system say it is now running its virtual intensive care program internally and that the so-called vICU program will be part of the new hospital in Lancaster. A spokesman says it provides extra support to units that are experiencing staffing shortages or have a higher demand of patients.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Lancaster County offers variety of fun fall attractions
RONKS, Pa. — During the fall season, there is a lot of family fun you can have in the Susquehanna Valley. You can check out a variety of attractions at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Lancaster County. From hanging out with baby goats, taking your kids to Sproutsville or...
