hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up elementary school
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai grand jury has indicted Thursday the suspect accused of threatening to blow up Koloa Elementary School. Officials said 20-year-old Lopaka Santos-Dasalia of Hanamaulu was indicted with two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of harassment. His bail is set at $100,000. According to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. They say it’s a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided. Tanya Ruiz Hall, 50, was a private nurse. She moved from California to Kauai a decade...
Kauai’s annual vehicle and equipment auction begins
Kauai County Officials announced the auction is now live on its website for those interested to check out.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of making bomb threat against elementary school
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said they arrested a man Monday after he allegedly threatened to bomb Koloa Elementary School. Authorities said the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lopaka Santos of Hanamaulu. According to a preliminary report, Koloa Elementary School administration received a call from Santos just past 12 p.m.,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department has arrested the driver who allegedly plowed into two pedestrians earlier this week, killing one. Officials said 65-year-old Clayton G. Silva Sr. was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving. The incident happened Monday evening along Kuhio Highway in...
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kapa’a vs. Waimea
This week's Built FORD Tough Match Up contains a KIF matchup between Kapa'a and Waimea.
