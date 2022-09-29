Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
Register Citizen
Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting
NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
ctexaminer.com
Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments
A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Register Citizen
Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week
FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
Milligan draws attention to his ‘POKO’ arguments
NORWALK, Conn. — The “POKO lawsuit” made it to the Norwalk Common Council’s main stage Tuesday, even if it wasn’t on the Council meeting agenda. Mayor Harry Rilling ruled real estate broker Jason Milligan out of order and suggested he would have security called to remove Milligan from the Council chambers.
NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
ctexaminer.com
Claims of Racism by Stamford Mayor Roil Debate Over Housing, Community Center in Glenbrook
STAMFORD – An Instagram video is fueling a months-long fight over Mayor Caroline Simmons’ plan to sell a city-owned community center to an affordable housing developer. The video shows Simmons speaking last week at a StriveTogether Cradle to Career convention in Chicago to discuss racial equity. For the...
Danbury Mayor Bolsters City’s Communication With Former TV News Reporter
Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito was in the I-95 Studio on Thursday (9/29/22) to appear on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show. We covered a wide array of topics with Esposito but what stood out were some exciting announcements related to communication. The Mayor has added a PR specialist to his staff (we'll come back to that) and the City is launching a new website on Monday (10/3/22). This is what the Mayor had to say of the tech update.
orangetownnews.com
Zoners Hesitantly Allow Dispensary in Commercial Zone, Nix Winery Plans
The Orange Plan and Zoning Commission, at its September 20 meeting, did away with a moratorium it had adopted about a year ago on allowing cannabis establishments in town, thereby allowing an applicant to submit a site plan. At the same meeting the commissioners, after lengthy discussion, denied an application by Stappa Vinyard owners to increase outdoor seating capacity.
darientimes.com
Fairfield TPZ rejects Unquowa affordable housing proposal
FAIRFIELD — The Town Plan and Zoning Commission voted against a six-story affordable housing project proposed for Unquowa Road this week. The commission unanimously denied 15 Unquowa Road, LLC's plans to build a 63-unit, multi-family development at that address downtown, as well as a corresponding text amendment. It also approved a petition to intervene filed by residents, essentially supporting their effort to be interveners and agreeing with their concerns.
ridgefielddems.net
Video: Democrats Outclass Republicans at LWV Candidate Forum
The Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ candidate forum on September 27, highlighted immense quality differences between the Democrats and Republicans vying to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature. On the Democratic side, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House District), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate District), Ceci Maher...
Register Citizen
Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately
CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
Norwalk deserves transparency in Milligan settlement offer
Last week, Jason Milligan sent to the Common Council the attached settlement offer. On Thursday, I sent the attached resolution to the City Clerks and a request to have it included in Tuesday’s agenda. This request was denied, not in writing but by evidence of agenda that has now been published.
NewsTimes
Danbury bends rules for medicinal marijuana business, opening door for it to sell recreational pot
DANBURY — A west side marijuana dispensary that was blocked from selling recreational pot because the city’s new cannabis regulations said it had to be 200 feet from a neighborhood has gotten a zoning break that opens the door for the business to sell retail weed. “I don’t...
Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal
A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about “reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez
I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest
NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
