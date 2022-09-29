Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
chapelboro.com
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
thelocalreporter.press
A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing
Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration
RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
Chapel Hill council reviews 2 housing plans, says one is exactly what the town wants
Chapel Hill has a critical shortage of affordable housing options.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
WRAL
Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through
In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
easternshorepost.com
Family: Missing Accomack woman’s body might be in N.C. landfill
A missing Accomack County woman may have died in a poultry-truck crash in North Carolina, and her body mistakenly scooped up along with dead chickens and other debris and dumped in a landfill. The family of Alyssa Nicole Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, a mother of two, has traveled to...
rhinotimes.com
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
NC Museum of Art celebrates its reopening with free events, concerts and plenty of art
Here’s a guide to what’s what.
