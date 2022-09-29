ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power

North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
A Living Legend’s Legacy to Affordable Housing

Editor’s Note: This is the last article in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here. And to read Part 3, click here. To say this man has been around...
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration

RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through

In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
Family: Missing Accomack woman’s body might be in N.C. landfill

A missing Accomack County woman may have died in a poultry-truck crash in North Carolina, and her body mistakenly scooped up along with dead chickens and other debris and dumped in a landfill. The family of Alyssa Nicole Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, a mother of two, has traveled to...
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County

If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
