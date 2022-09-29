Read full article on original website
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Robbery suspect in custody after confessing to shooting victim, says Athens Police
ATHENS, Tenn. — A man is in custody and facing charges after police in Athens say he robbed and shot a man early Tuesday. A release says the incident happened at the 600 block of West College Street. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. An ambulance...
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop.
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail.
Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Others are being sought in connection with the incident, according to Sevierville Police. Multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m.,...
Man stops ambulance with patient, forces way inside to look for drugs, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday for stopping an ambulance on the Strip that was transporting a patient, forcing his way inside and looking for drugs, a report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened around 11 p.m. when Mark Denton, 44, flagged down an...
Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe
Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man.
Engine fire destroys semi-truck on I-40 in Knoxville
A trailer truck was reported as a total loss after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KPD: One person dead after hit-and-run in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on Friday. According to KPD, it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. KPD officers responded to a bicyclist hit in a crash on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street. KPD said a man was found laying in...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated. Officials said a KPD officer...
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacksboro Police Department’s chief and two officers turned in their guns and badges Monday, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst. City Hall officials originally told WVLT News that Jacksboro “did not have a police department,” but the sudden resignation of Police Chief Jeremy Goins and two others left the department with one officer, Franklin Ayers, who was promoted to acting assistant chief.
