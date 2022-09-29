Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man Makes Manchester Derby Prediction
An ex-Manchester United and Arsenal defender has given his verdict on how the Manchester Derby will pan out.
MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid
Manchester United heads to local rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski wonder goal edges Barcelona past Mallorca
Barcelona have moved to the top of the La Liga table overnight as Robert Lewandowski sealed a battling 1-0 win away at Mallorca. Xavi’s injury hit side made the trip to Palma, on their return to action following the international break, with Lewandowski making the crucial input with his ninth La Liga goal of the season.
NBC Sports
Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
Yardbarker
Allegri explains Bonucci’s omission against Monza
While Juventus were suffering their most embarrassing defeat thus far this season at the hands of Monza, Leonardo Bonucci could only haplessly watch from the dugout. Whether the captain’s inclusion would have changed the final outcome or not remains a pointless debate, but his omission surely raised some eyebrows.
ESPN
Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs
Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
MLS・
Yardbarker
“It’s not all Allegri’s fault” Nesta gives his backing to Allegri
Former AC Milan man Alessandro Nesta has backed Max Allegri amidst heavy criticism levelled at the Juventus manager. Allegri’s return has been a disaster so far and he is racing against time to fix the many problems at the club. They cannot buy a win at the moment and...
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez surpasses Zinedine Zidane to set La Liga record
Barcelona secured a narrow victory away from home against Real Mallorca on Saturday night, hitting a personal record for Xavi Hernandez. It was far from a brilliant performance, yet the Blaugrana will have been content simply to exit the island with three points. A potential muscle issue with Gavi seemed to be the only sour note.
Yardbarker
Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga
Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
Yardbarker
Sevilla to replace manager Julen Lopetegui following awful start
On balance, Julen Lopetegui has had a glorious era at Sevilla, winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League in each of his three full seasons. However the weight of a dreadful start to this campaign has become too much to bear for the board at Sevilla. Following...
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid ease to victory over Sevilla as Diego Simeone shows off new system
Billed earlier as a battle to avoid crisis, there was one clear victor both in terms of performance and finishing. The match started off with plenty of intensity and most notably a tactical tweak from Diego Simeone. With the return of Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic form injury, the Argentine opted for a back four. He also left out Joao Felix in favour of Matheus Cunha up front.
Yardbarker
Man City: Erling Haaland had another team on his wish list ahead of Real Madrid
With Erling Haaland set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, the Norwegian superstar was heavily linked with Real Madrid. However, it looks like the striker had another desired landing spot ahead of Los Blancos. Having established himself as one of the most promising strikers in world soccer, Erling Haaland was...
BBC
Why squad depth could be critical on derby day
This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. City will be without John Stones, and they are...
Yardbarker
Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage
After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus players return to training following international break
After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna. Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with...
UEFA・
Report: Real Madrid Will Make A Move For Erling Haaland In 2024
The European Champions will make a move for Manchester City's new star man Erling Haaland in a couple of years.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best
Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
Comments / 0