Read full article on original website
Related
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 30, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Friday, September 30, 2022?
Gizmodo
Avatar's Rerelease Does Great in Theaters, Quelle Surprise
James Cameron’s Avatar came back to theaters this weekend, and it’s prompted no shortage of discussion about its impact (or lack thereof) on the greater cultural landscape. Whether or not you think that the first of five planned films left a mark on popular culture will have to wait for another day, because the re-release is currently busy re-confirming that yes, there’s very much still some interest in the science fantasy franchise.
Gal Gadot is a James Bond-esque action hero in first look at Netflix's Heart of Stone
The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Mel Gibson Turned Down James Bond Years Ago, And Sean Connery Is Part Of The Reason
Were it not for some key decision making and reasoning, Mel Gibson could have been James Bond. You can thank Sean Connery for the reason why that never happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project
It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes
The sequel will be the second-longest title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind 'Avengers: Endgame,' but it's notably shorter than DC's 2022 'The Batman,' which ran nearly three hours. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black...
Here Are The TV Shows And Movies You've Seen The Cast Of Hulu's "Reboot"
So, Judy Greer has been in pretty much everything.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Armor Wars series is being redeveloped as a movie
In 2020, Armor Wars was one of the big announcements during the Disney Investor Day that set the stage for Marvel’s continued expansion on Disney+. But plans have changed, and the much-anticipated Armor Wars series is no longer going forward. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Armor Wars is now being redeveloped as a feature film.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman Reprising Role as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds is bringing his beloved live-action Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's not making the trip alone. Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws with 2017's Logan, but it appears the actor is bringing the character out of retirement to help Deadpool's foray into the MCU. Reynolds confirmed on Tuesday that Jackman's Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, in addition to revealing the film's official release date.
Digital Trends
The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine
Mike Flanagan wants to scare you. For the past five years, Flanagan has crafted some of the creepiest films and shows just in time for Halloween. These include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Like clockwork, Flanagan is back with his next horror series, Netflix’s The Midnight Club.
What order do I watch the ‘Halloween’ movies in?
"Halloween Ends" is on its way — here's how to catch up. It's not as simple as you might think.
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley Board Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘And’
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, And. The director of The Favourite and The Lobster will helm the film based on a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The storyline for And remains under wraps, but the film reunites the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, now in postproduction. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-HanderWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney...
Comments / 0