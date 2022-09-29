Six Connecticut residents on Forbes 400 list
Six connecticut residents are on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Connecticut's richest resident -- hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is worth 22 billion dollars. That
s despite the fact that his net worth fell from 2021. More than
four billion dollars behind him is Connecticut's second richest resident -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who had the only increase
in net worth among Connecticut billionaires.. With a
quarter of a trillion dollars, the richest person on the Forbes list - Elon Musk - tops out at over 13 times richer than either Dalio or Cohen.
