Six Connecticut residents on Forbes 400 list

Six connecticut residents are on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Connecticut's richest resident -- hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is worth 22 billion dollars. That

s despite the fact that his net worth fell from 2021. More than

four billion dollars behind him is Connecticut's second richest resident -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who had the only increase

in net worth among Connecticut billionaires.. With a

quarter of a trillion dollars, the richest person on the Forbes list - Elon Musk - tops out at over 13 times richer than either Dalio or Cohen.