Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO