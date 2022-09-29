ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Anthony Gordon ‘ready for challenge’ of gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Everton forward Anthony Gordon is “ready for the challenge” of gatecrashing the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to feature in Gareth Southgate’s senior set-up, helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The showpiece in Qatar gets under way in November, and Gordon said: “If I didn’t have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup then I would be a bit stupid.

“But I understand the squad is so good at the minute that it’s going to be really tough to get in.

“I’m 100 per cent focused on making the World Cup squad. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. It’s out of my control but I’ll definitely give it my best try.

“To get there, I’ll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games. I’m ready for that challenge. I’m hopeful.”

Gordon also refused to rule out playing in two international tournaments this season with the under-21s having reached Euro 2023 next summer.

To get there, I’ll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games. I’m ready for that challenge. I’m hopeful

Anthony Gordon

“If I had the option to, I’d never say I’m not playing for England at any level,” he said.

“It’s not my personality. If I got the opportunity to do both, I’d love that – especially because of the work I’ve done here. I’ve played most of the qualifiers so I’d like to see it out.”

Gordon was the subject of strong summer interest from Chelsea, who reportedly had bids of £40million and £45m rejected by Everton.

Gordon, whose club were thought to be asking for around £60m, remains grounded about the situation but reckons the cash being spent on players is wild.

“That’s football nowadays – it’s absolutely crazy,” he said, speaking for the first time about the matter. “Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I’m also not going to talk myself down.

“The money in football, that’s just how it is nowadays. You’re also paying for potential all the time these days. That’s just how football goes.

“I wasn’t too focused on that because I can only control what I can control.

“I think the minute you do that (thinking he is a £60m player), there’s only one way you’re going to go.

“You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don’t look too far into the future.

“That’s part and parcel of football. When you’re doing well, there’s always going to be that speculation.

“But because the place (Everton) is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case.”

The Independent

How a football match upset win led to violence and stampede in Indonesia

A fatal stampede in Indonesia after a football match has left at least 125 people dead in what is being described as one of the worst stadium disasters in the world, as questions emerge over how the incident happened.Fights over football are common in the country, where the sport is popular and the domestic league is followed widely.The incident happened in the aftermath of a fight breaking out between crowds after Indonesian football team Arema Malang was defeated 3-2 by rivals Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city.This was the first time the team ceded a...
FIFA
The Independent

Pep Guardiola predicts Man City will continue to thrive after he departs

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club.The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.There is no alarm about the situation at the club as Guardiola prefers shorter-term contracts and both of his previous two extensions have been signed at late stages.Yet the time will come when the current champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On this day in 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins World Championship sprint gold

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold on this day, three years ago.The then 23-year-old won gold in the 200 metres final in Doha to secure her own piece of history.Her time of 21.88 seconds secured her first individual senior title at world level.Asher-Smith’s title made her just the seventh woman to win gold for Great Britain in the championships’ history after Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.She had been the favourite for victory going into the race, but it was a reduced field after the defending...
SPORTS
The Independent

Indonesia riot - live: Fifa says ‘dark day’ for football as death toll from stadium stampede revised to 125

The death toll in the riot and ensuing stampede at a football match in Indonesia has been revised from 174 to 125 people.East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the new figure has been released after cross checking data from 10 hospitals in the area.The incident, seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.In a statement, Fifa said that “the football world is in a state of shock”.“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond...
FIFA
Sports
