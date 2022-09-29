Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Mediterranean Estate in Granite Bay Boasts An Amazing Driveway and Spectacular Backyard Seeking $4.875 Million
The Estate in Granite Bay, an exquisite Mediterranean retreat accented by the stone, circular driveway, and landscape, boast spacious formal living and dining space with views of the immaculate backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 9010 Chelshire Estates Ct, Granite Bay, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Nick Sadek (Phone: 916-784-7444) at Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Granite Bay.
'She needs a break and deserves it': Customers fundraise to give Stockton restaurant owner a vacation
STOCKTON, Calif. — As downtown Stockton worker Steve Dial walks from his office to his favorite restaurant, Irma’s Place, he doesn’t know which dish to order yet, but he already knows to expect the warm hospitality of the restaurant’s owner, Irma Gutierrez. “It's nice first thing...
Sacramento house goes viral for art design after listing
CURTIS PARK — A new house listing in Sacramento is going viral for its odd décor.If you are in the market to live in this fantasy world, the starting price for the Tudor-style home on Coleman Way in Curtis Park is $825,000. The man who lived here was a physiatrist who did art in his off-hours, said Janet Carlson, a listing agent with Lyon Real Estate who says she was a close friend of the owner.Built-in the 1940s, the influence of famous Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi feels far away from how the home looks now. The homeowner drew on his...
sactownmag.com
Q&A with Kevin Fat, CEO of the Fat Family Restaurant Group
Founded near the State Capitol in 1939, Frank Fat’s is Sacramento’s oldest restaurant. Over the decades, the Fat family has opened multiple eateries, including two locations of Fat’s Asia Bistro that operate today in Roseville and Folsom. The CEO of the Fat Family Restaurant Group, Kevin Fat— who has also served as the president of the Sacramento chapter of the California Restaurant Association for the past two years—talks about the continued obstacles for the restaurant industry in the time of Covid-19, the challenges facing downtown, and the legacy of his mother, the late celebrated chef Lina Fat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zillow Gone Wild finds a custom Sacramento home that look likes ‘Disneyland’ on the inside
A Sacramento home, which hit the market Wednesday for $825,000, appears on the outside to be your typical Tudor-style house, but each room inside is a wildly colorful display of artwork inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The whimsical interior was the passion of the home’s owner, local psychiatrist...
Person of interest in series of Citrus Heights smashed windows owns glass repair company
CITRUS HEIGHTS — Citrus Heights police finally have a break in a series of smashed windows after months of torment for business owners added up to $500,000 in damage. The cleanup at Fukumi Japanese Noodle House has been tough and tedious as workers seal all the new windows and pick up every shard of broken glass."It really saddens me that it just keeps on happening," said waitress Jenna Morrissey. "We actually had a few customers saying whoever did this can go to hell."They're not the only ones frustrated. CBS13 reported when vandals targeted Mountain Mike's Pizza less than a half-mile...
theaggie.org
UC Davis alum completes solo row from San Francisco to Hawaii
UC Davis alumnus Carlo Facchino set out on his 2,400-mile row from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to Hawaii at 8:30 a.m. on July 5 and completed it on Sept. 15, 72 days later. Prior to this, Facchino competed in the Great Pacific Race with Team Uniting Nations from...
theaggie.org
Annual Davis Neighbors’ Night Out to be held on October 16
The citywide social event will feature potlucks, tea parties and more. Davis Neighbors’ Night Out is a yearly event hosted by the city of Davis along with UC Davis and the Associated Students of UC Davis (ASUCD), according to the city of Davis website. The event is a celebration of the community and an opportunity for residents to foster a sense of camaraderie in their neighborhood.
Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
KCRA.com
California Capital Airshow celebrates 75 years of US Air Force. What you need to know
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The California Capital Airshow takes to the skies over Rancho Cordova this weekend for three days of military performances, static displays and a STEM expo. This year's show will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force and reflect on the history of...
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
KRON4 News
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
Sacramento home for sale takes you into another world
2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento ...
theaggie.org
A case for studying abroad
Choosing to study abroad was one of the best, most formative decisions I’ve ever made. Back in 2018, I took a semester-long trip to London through my community college. It was a big step for me — I didn’t know anyone else in the program, and it was the first time I had ever traveled alone. But I firmly believe that if I didn’t take the risk and study across the pond, I would not be here at UC Davis, and you would not be reading this.
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
Sacramento Observer
The Pop Up Shop At Arden Fair
Fashion trends come and go, and The Pop Up Shop at Arden Fair helps patrons keep up. Owner Aeisha Ransom started with a shop off Florin Road with her husband. She plans to use the new site to amplify other brands. “The Pop Up Shop is a space for entrepreneurs...
Fox40
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
