American rapper Coolio, known for hit 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies aged 59

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 3 days ago

Coolio , the American rapper best known for his iconic hit 1990s hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died aged 59.

The artist, whose real name was Artis Ivey Jr, was also a contestant on UK Celebrity Big Brother , and finished in third place in the 2009 series.

Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed Coolio’s passing on Wednesday, 28 September.

His management said he “touched the world” with his talent, and will be “missed profoundly”

#Rapper#Gangsta#American
Community Policy