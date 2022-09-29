An Ohio deli is being criticized online after a sign it posted calling for job applicants went viral. Pickled Dick's Deli and Catering Co. of Uniontown, Ohio, posted a sign on the establishment's front door and a photo of it in a now-deleted Facebook post on September 28. The photo of the sign appeared Friday on the popular r/antiwork Reddit forum, captioned "I just can't with this one," along with an emoji of a facepalming woman. The post earned 34,000 upvotes and 3,300 comments in seven hours.

UNIONTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO