Newsweek

Deli Bashed for Sign Demanding Workers Put On 'Big Boy Underwear' and Apply

An Ohio deli is being criticized online after a sign it posted calling for job applicants went viral. Pickled Dick's Deli and Catering Co. of Uniontown, Ohio, posted a sign on the establishment's front door and a photo of it in a now-deleted Facebook post on September 28. The photo of the sign appeared Friday on the popular r/antiwork Reddit forum, captioned "I just can't with this one," along with an emoji of a facepalming woman. The post earned 34,000 upvotes and 3,300 comments in seven hours.
UNIONTOWN, OH
