ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Windsor Castle reopens to visitors for first time since Queen’s death

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWFrB_0iEkiwgH00

Windsor Castle will reopen to visitors on Thursday (29 September) for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The castle has been closed to the public since 9 September, when the death of the monarch was announced.

Members of the public will now be able to visit the Queen’s final resting place in the George VI Memorial Chapel inside St George’s Chapel.

Here visitors will be able to view a ledger stone, a hand-carved Belgian black marble slab, inscribed with her name.

A notice on the Royal Collection Trust’s (RCT) website states that the Platinum Jubilee display will not be reopened.

Tickets to Windsor Castle include entrance to St George’s Chapel, and start at £26.50 for adults, and £14.50 for children. The RCT has advised members of the public to pre-book their tickets online as it expects a large influx of visitors.

Visitors are being warned that they will not be permitted to bring flowers into Windsor Castle and that these should be left at the Cambridge Gate, at the Castle end of the Long Walk.

The Queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh in a private ceremony attended by King Charles III and other members of the royal family, following a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The royal family resumed official duties this week, with the Prince and Princess of Wales visiting the nation for the first time since they were given their new titles.

During the visit, Kate and William met with members of the public at St Thomas, a re-developed church in Swansea that supports people in the local area.

Steven Bunting, a reverend at the church, revealed that William has started to learn some phrases in Welsh.

“They’ve blown us away by speaking to every person young and old, it shows how wholly committed they are to their role as Prince and Princess of Wales,” Bunting said of the royal couple.

“The Prince of Wales was even talking about learning Welsh, and said he’d learned the word ‘paned’ meaning cup of tea and ‘bara brith’ [Welsh tea bread]. I think he’s taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously.”

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
tatler.com

Buckingham Palace unveils new official photo of the King and Queen Consort with the Prince and Princess of Wales

With the official Royal Mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II now over, her family members have been resuming their roster of duties, as well as adjusting to their life-changing new roles. Now, with the latest Carolean age underway, Buckingham Palace has released the first official photograph of the new King alongside the Queen Consort, joined by their future successors, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
WORLD
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'No Way Back': Prince Harry Loses 'His Only Ally' In The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Now that Queen Elizabeth is gone, Prince Harry may have no one to turn to going forward. "The olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited them to Windsor … these are sticking plasters on a great wound that he has had a huge hand in… Is he [now] really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?" expert Russell Myers said of the rift between Harry and his brood. "I don’t know where they go from here, and I can only see it getting worse because of this book. Even if it...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Prince Of Wales#Princess Of Wales#St Thomas#Uk#St George#Belgian#Rct
The List

Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?

Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy