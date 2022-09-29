Keir Starmer says the UK is ready for "Mr Boring" in the wake of the new government mini-budget revelations.

"If anybody somehow thinks that a government that loses control of the economy is somehow exciting, I think they need to go and speak to the people who will be looking at their mortgages today," the labour leader said.

Speaking with TalkTV, Sir Keir said the public wants a "serious prime minister " with a "careful, competent, confident plan."

The full interview was broadcast on Wednesday (28 September) at 7pm on The News Desk on TalkTV.

